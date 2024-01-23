Technology company Lofty leveraged the energy of Inman Connect New York to roll out Lofty Assistant, an artificial intelligence-backed automation designed to enhance how users interact with its primary CRM and marketing solution.

The interface allows more streamlined access to the tools agents and teams use to create marketing assets, nurture campaigns, generate evergreen blog content and even qualify leads. Agents aren’t required to interact directly with Lofty’s traditional experience to gain access to its features and benefits. Instead, a chat-based request to the AI can execute an array of needed functions.

Lofty Assistant also has voice capability, which can be used to direct the application to call, text or update a lead or activate more complex functions. Speedier interactions can alleviate learning curves, expand a person’s knowledge of what the entire system offers and generally help users access critical business data faster.

Stuart Sim, Lofty’s vice president of industry development, said in a statement that Lofty Assistant is purely need-driven, an outgrowth of today’s market demands on agents.

“New voice capabilities represent our team’s commitment to delivering continuous platform enhancements and expanding our AI to help real estate professionals be more productive and efficient, no matter where they are,” Sim said. “We are thrilled to unveil these new capabilities at Inman Connect and share our experiences with colleagues, partners and customers.”

Previously Chime, Lofty’s role in the real estate industry is characterized by frequent updates, unveiled regardless of market conditions. It has also expanded its footprint through a series of partnerships with industry colleagues, as well as the rapidly expanding brokerage, Real.

Lofty isn’t new to AI enhancements in its software. Users have long been able to use its consumer-facing chatbot to break down lead value and engage website traffic.

Lofty’s chatbot capabilities cover every aspect of the homebuying and selling process, according to the company. It can help schedule appointments for showings with clients, convert cold leads into hot leads with a six-month campaign and respond to listing ad questions in real time, the announcement notes. The company stated that its chatbot has a 93 percent conversational accuracy rate. Its new AI assistant is expected to do much the same for agents who use it.

The assistant can field calls, respond to a wide range of consumer requests and conduct live transfers of leads it deems worth pursuing, even 24 hours a day, should an agent allow it. Future enhancements are planned to further customize the assistant and continue to optimize the AI for high-quality lead capture and engagement, the company said.

