There’s a lot going on in our industry right now, but as always, we know that the only constant in business and in life is change. The most successful people in our business, in any business, have one special quality — they are unaffected by change and uncertainty. They accept it. They have the ability to tolerate it keep moving forward regardless of what is thrown in their path.

They always seem to power through and get what they need regardless of any change and uncertainty surrounding them. Just what is it that makes these people so good at this, while others freeze up and stop moving forward when things go sideways?

Mastering change and uncertainty is a skill, and like all skills, it comes more naturally for some than others. Anyone can decide to get really good at this skill if they really want to. Taking the time to get good at it will serve you well in every area of your life, not just your business life.

Read on to find out how to be a master of change and uncertainty. These skills will serve you well as we are about to enter uncharted territory in the real estate business.

Be bold

The first thing to remember is that people who are really good at this have a high level of confidence. It’s the common denominator. They know that they will succeed, and they know exactly what they will achieve. These people have a great ability to see the outcome that they desire and not only see it but really believe in it.

These feelings are so strong that they override the negative feelings that change and uncertainty bring. Their focus on the positive end result is incredibly strong, which makes their other feelings secondary.

You can say that they are more wired like true entrepreneurs. They are not overthinking because if they did, the logic of the situation would always win out. Logical, even balanced people will struggle more with this as they analyze too much instead of having the blind faith needed to overcome change and uncertainty.

Believing that you will succeed will make you succeed regardless of any perceived obstacle.

Go for it

We all know the people who just go for things and think about them later. And we also know the people who analyze the possible outcomes so much that it doesn’t make sense for them to continue. Logic does them in. The same behaviors apply to mastering change and uncertainty.

Nobody likes change, and as we get older, it becomes even more of a challenge for many if we let it. Change makes us feel vulnerable, and our natural instincts tell us that it’s possible that danger may be near. We also get so used to doing things one way to the point that any change will create more work for us, and that upsets us even more.

Let’s look at young children. Do they mind change? They don’t because they haven’t learned to yet. Think back to the last time change didn’t matter so much to you. The only thing that has changed for you since that time is your mind and your perception of what is happening. It does not have to be this way, and you have the power to change your perception any time that you want to.

The key is to accept the change, tolerate it and learn to be comfortable being uncomfortable. It’s easier said than done but very doable.

Build a tolerance

Learning to tolerate uncertainty will give you the peace to keep moving forward as if everything is going your way. When you build this skill, you will become unaffected by any changes that come up, and of course, they will never stop coming up. Over time, you will build this muscle one change at a time, but you have to consciously build it instead of fighting the changes in your life.

Starting today, when you experience any change at all, decide how you will perceive it.

Practice with the little changes that occur each day, and work up to the bigger changes that we see in our lives, like a job change or moving to another state.

With these changes will come the feeling of uncertainty, so be sure to use your confidence and focus on striving toward the outcome that you desire and remember to feel comfortable in this transition. Learning to tolerate uncertainty should be your your new mantra.

We all have the same biological minds. The difference is how we choose to use our minds and our perception of what is happening. Make your mind your best weapon, and don’t let it turn on you and work against you.

So, to summarize, remember these three key elements the next time you are faced with change and uncertainty, and remember that you can master this any time that you decide to.

Build your confidence, and be bold Learn to go for it Have a strong focus, and build tolerance

As we navigate some big changes in the real estate business in the next few months, choose to flow through it. And when the dust settles, you can look back and see that it was much easier than you originally thought it would be. Then continue to find other areas of your life to apply your new found skill to. You may never be the same again.

Joseph Santini is a managing broker at Coldwell Banker Realty in Boca Raton, Florida. Connect with him on LinkedIn.



