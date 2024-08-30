Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has released its annual report on international buyers. When you combine this data with offshore buyer data from Juwai IQI, you have valuable insights that can help real estate agents sell more property over the next 12 months.

A typical foreign buyer is one we recently worked with. He purchased a $2 million condo in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, near Chinatown. He has moved to New York from Hong Kong and wanted a place with some of the iconic views only available in New York City. (His new apartment has open views of the Manhattan Bridge.)

Considering the apartment’s size and amenities, our buyer considered it a bargain, significantly less expensive than his former home in Hong Kong’s Repulse Bay.

You might be surprised that foreign buyers can be a source of significant referral business. I mention that because this Hong Kong buyer was a referral client. He was recommended to us by another family with whom we had worked.

Foster long-term relationships with foreign investors by providing exceptional service, transparency and local market expertise. Treat them with respect and give them the same quality of representation as you would any other buyer, and you may find yourself with a rapidly growing flow of referrals.