Northern California multiple listing service MetroList announced Thursday that it has launched a new voice-activated search platform that it believes will transform the way consumers find properties.

In a statement, MetroList described the new tool as “state-of-the-art,” adding that it “utilizes [artificial intelligence] to enable complex conversational searches.” MetroList partnered with technology and voice interface company Lundy and real estate platform maker SaleCore to create the platform.

MetroList CEO Dave Howe added in the statement that the tool is “a transformative leap forward in real estate technology.”

“We are thrilled to offer the convenience of voice-enabled commands, setting a new standard for property search in the real estate industry,” Howe added.

The platform is currently live on MetroList.com. MetroList describes itself as the largest MLS in Northern California.

The statement goes on to explain that by using voice commands, consumers won’t be limited to traditional and basic database categories as they search for homes. The tool also increases accessibility, the statement adds, especially for “a wide range of users, including those less familiar or unable to interact with traditional online search methods.”

Additionally, the tool enables consumers to do hands-free property searches. It’s specifically based on large language model technology, which is designed to understand spoken context and deliver customized results, the statement notes.

MetroList’s new platform comes amid growing interest in voice-based AI. Earlier this month, for example, Zillow announced that it, too, was adding a voice-based search tool to its mobile apps.

This version of AI, in which the technology functions as a piece of a larger product, contrasts somewhat with the tools that generated buzz nearly two years ago when companies such as OpenAI rolled out advanced chatbots. At the time, many people began engaging directly with the technology to create online content or generate images. Those uses still exist, but the rise of integrated voice-based search tools frames AI less as a standalone product and more as a feature within a broader tech ecosystem.

In Thursday’s statement, Lundy CEO Justin Lundy praised the various companies that came together to make voice-based search a reality at MetroList.

“By integrating our voice technology into their search portal, they are making a significant advancement in the user experience, demonstrating our shared vision to offer consumers a voice-controlled real estate search experience,” Lundy said. “This partnership enhances the capabilities of their platform, bringing our Finding Homes technology to their web portal in a new and innovative way.”

