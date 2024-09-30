As 2025 approaches, Ophir Adar writes, many real estate agents are wondering how to thrive in a rapidly changing market. The key to success lies with your focus, mindset and ultimately, your results.

Having worked as a listing agent in Los Angeles, I’ve learned that your mindset is your most powerful tool. What you focus on expands. The upcoming year presents a tremendous opportunity to either become a listing agent or to capture a significant market share in your target area. But are you ready to take that step?

2 wolves

Will you listen to those who say you can’t? Will you believe there isn’t enough business for you? The truth is, the agents who focus on sourcing sellers, building relationships and maintaining consistent communication will position themselves for success. Those who strengthen their mindset and nurture positive beliefs will stand out from the competition. After all, we each have two forces within us: the dark wolf of fear, regret and ego, and the white wolf of joy, abundance and faith.

And here’s where the opportunity lies: According to a survey from the National Association of Realtors, 39 percent of sellers who used a real estate agent found their agents through a referral by friends or family, and 26 percent used the agent they previously worked with to buy or sell a home. That equates to 35 percent of homeowners in any geographic area having no loyalty to a particular agent. This surprising statistic exists because many agents fail to stay in touch after the sale. For you, this opens a golden door to step in and make those connections.

When I started in real estate on the Sunset Strip of Los Angeles, I felt lost and unsure of my path. My focus was on why I couldn’t succeed, rather than on how I could. Everything changed when I found the right coach and tools to build a listing business. Within three years, I was the No. 1 team for Keller Williams in California.

Mindset

Where is your mindset right now? Self-awareness is crucial. The first step in any transformation is understanding where you stand mentally. Developing a strong mindset is like building muscles at the gym — it takes time and consistent effort.

By committing to roleplay, handling objections and perfecting your listing presentation, you will exponentially increase your speed to success and accelerate your journey. What might seem like a five-year plan to become a listing agent can become a five-month plan.

As a coach and manager for Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker and Compass, I’ve helped thousands of agents become successful listing agents and build wealth for themselves. Commit to making 25 new contacts a week. Focus on building rapport and not on getting an appointment. Roleplay your conversations and objection handlers. Your speed to success increases exponentially, and you start consistently having listing appointments.

Who will you feed?

The choice is yours: Which wolf will you feed? Decide to become a listing agent, and take control of your future in real estate. To understand where your mindset is right now, we have included a simple survey.

Ophir Adar is the founder and CEO of Real Momentum who helps agents build their careers with “No Fluff.” You can connect with Ophir on Linkedin.