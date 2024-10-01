Marketing strategist Molly McKinley shares how brokers, team leaders and agents all over are adapting and adjusting to the post-commission settlement changes.

September means Back to Basics here at Inman. As real estate navigates the post-settlement era with new commission rules, real estate professionals from across the country will share what’s working for them, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally.

As we all know, the role of buyer agents in real estate is undergoing significant transformation. To gauge the impact of these changes and gather insights, I recently reached out to top real estate professionals across the country.

Their responses paint a vivid picture of the challenges and opportunities facing buyer agents in their day-to-day operations. As the industry grapples with this evolving landscape, companies are stepping up to provide support and guidance.

Laurie Weston Davis, North Carolina

CEO and broker-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyle Property Partners

Our company has been preparing for this outcome for several years. Our agents were all well aware of the lawsuit and the potential outcome. As soon as we received the new forms from NCR, we discussed how we would handle any buyer agent compensation as a firm.

We felt that the cleanest path was to let buyer agents present a request to our sellers (Form 220 in NC) for the amount they had already negotiated on their buyer agency agreement. Our firm is not offering compensation, but our sellers may be willing to negotiate compensation — either all or part of the amount. This process prevents sellers from offering more compensation than what an agent has already negotiated.

For the most part, it has gone smoothly, but on occasion, we run into an agent trying to force the seller to agree to compensation, or they refuse to show the property. This may be the buyer’s choice, and if so, that is perfectly fine. However, I have yet to meet a buyer who will choose a property based on what their agent is getting paid.

We have seen more unrepresented buyers who go directly to the listing agent. We also have seen open houses get more traffic from buyers who want to look at houses but aren’t ready to sign an agreement with a buyer agent.

We have seen other firms approach it differently by encouraging sellers to continue to offer compensation upfront and advertising compensation offered, which unfortunately tend to muddy the waters and allow agents to continue bad habits.

Anthony Malafronte, Florida

Team owner, My Tampa Agent @ REAL Broker LLC

I’ve always bristled at the idea that when we worked as a buyer’s agent, someone else was deciding what our “value” was, or at least what we’d be compensated. We now have the opportunity to establish our own value with our buyers the way it should have always been.

Using buyer broker agreements (BBAs) is something that was rare in the past for us. This has come with a learning curve, especially as we adapt to new and varied paperwork requirements.

The increased focus on formalizing the buyer-agent relationship adds layers of protection and clarity, but it also requires more time and effort to ensure clients fully understand the terms. A huge opportunity! Navigating these changes while keeping the transaction process smooth has become a key part of staying competitive in today’s changing market.

One of the biggest changes for buyer’s agents has been the shifting dynamics in compensation and client expectations. With more transparency and technology-driven options, buyers are increasingly informed and often looking for added value beyond just finding the home. Another opportunity. What’s working is a focus on education and personalized service, but we’re still figuring out how to navigate competitive commissions.

As for open houses, they’ve transformed into more than just home showings — they’re now key opportunities to connect directly with clients who are already empowered by online tools, making real-time rapport-building crucial.

Jennifer S. Goodman, Texas

Realtor and GRI at REAL Brokerage LLC

The short answer is 1. There’s a decoupling of compensation, and 2. buyer representation must be signed before entering any property. The interpretation comes in multiple forms for how we do business day-to-day. Everyone having patience with everyone is key.

As professionals, it’s up to us to know our brokerage, state and MLS policies, or we get fined. We don’t get “excuses” while adulting.

Now more than ever, we need to help each other as many agents are struggling with slower markets and learning new processes. If we all continue doing what we do best — serving our clients as fiduciaries and helping them own their part of the American dream, and we’re kind and patient with each other along the way — it’s a good day to be a Realtor.

Christian Harris, Florida

Managing broker, Sea-Town Team | Brokered by ΓEA⅃ Broker

What we emphasize with our team members is that the buyer’s agency agreement needs to be filled out and signed before showing any homes or writing an offer. For open houses, we recommend that our agents print out and bring a copy of the buyer’s agency agreement with them to the open house, so in case they acquire a new buyer client who wants to view homes right away, they have what they need.

The way we are framing this new requirement with our buyers is setting the expectation that while it has always been the case that agent compensation is negotiable, the seller has been the one who pays both their agent as well as offered compensation to the buyer’s agent for bringing a ready, willing and able buyer.

While this practice of sellers offering compensation will likely continue if the seller doesn’t want to be put at a competitive disadvantage for selling their property, the mechanism for compensation has changed a little, and we don’t know how much, if any compensation the seller is offering anymore unless we reach out directly to the seller’s agent for this information. This is why we will be writing my compensation into any offers we submit.

I assure my buyers that no matter the level of compensation offered by the seller to the buyer’s agent, I will show them any house they are interested in because I work for them and their best interest.

That being said, I also don’t work for free, as I’m sure you understand, and so if the seller is not offering compensation or if it’s less than what I charge for my services, my compensation for the services I provide to you will need to come, at least in part, from you. This buyer’s agency agreement is simply the agreement outlining this, just like when you work with any professional; there is a contract outlining compensation for the provided professional services.

AnneMarie Janni, North Carolina

Team leader and founder, Element Realty Group @ Allen Tate Realtors

In today’s evolving real estate landscape, transparency and upfront communication are more crucial than ever. We’ve shifted to mandatory buyer consultations and written agreements before showings, which feels a bit like a “real estate prenup.” It may seem awkward at first, but it’s about protecting everyone’s interests.

Our focus has intensified on the client’s bottom line — what they’re walking away with. After all, that’s what truly matters. We’re not just showing houses anymore; we’re financial partners in our clients’ biggest life decisions.

This change isn’t just about compensation; it’s about elevating our profession to provide unparalleled value and clarity to every buyer we serve.

Sarita Dua, Oregon

The AskSarita Team powered by PLACE at Keller Williams Sunset Corridor

We have been working tirelessly in advance of the changes with messaging and training on what to say to buyers and sellers. Thankfully, we have always used buyer-broker agreements, so our workflow and philosophy changed very little. Our team was used to getting buyers to sign an agreement prior to showing homes.

Our sellers understand that advertising buyer agent compensation can be part of an effective marketing and sales strategy and that, ultimately, buyers can ask for seller concessions to cover their agent’s compensation as part of their offer.

If I am being perfectly honest, I love the changes. Not every buyer agent is created equal, and now we have the opportunity to articulate our value to our buyer clients as they decide who they want to hire to represent them.

We haven’t seen open house attendance tick up much due to unrepresented buyers who want to see homes without a signed agreement. I do expect we may, but it is too soon to tell.

These are exciting times, and change equals opportunity, always! You adapt and keep at it.

Kristina Cusick, Louisiana

2024 President, Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors

The leadership team at Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors (GBRAR) worked closely with their Risk Management and Professional Development committees to ensure that the members had everything they needed and were well educated.

The Association AE made in-person visits to individual offices to ensure that everyone was well informed on the practice changes and knew what resources were available to them.

Since the practice changes became mandatory, our members have been thriving. They have been engaging in productive conversations with their buyers and have reported no issues in getting the buyer agreement signed. Compensation negotiations in their purchase agreements are proceeding smoothly, and transactions are closing as usual, if not better.

We have not seen a difference in open house attendance, but to be fair, our schools just went back in session, and it is typically slower during this time anyway. We expect an uptick in open house visitors; our members are ready and excited.

Stacie Staub, Colorado

CEO, founder and owner at West + Main Homes

West + Main agents are absolutely thriving with the new contracts, which were released in Colorado last month. We prepared them for more than a year and really dialed things in once the proposed settlement dropped.

With monthly Agent Speed Dating (roleplaying) workshops, training via both Slack and our weekly company update, and we even hosted a CE class regarding the changes in a private movie theater (which was actually so fun), they are the most prepared agents in our market, and they’re helping other agents understand the new best practices as well.

Our [rules] include no publishing or communication of buyer-brokerage compensation unless explicitly directed by seller, depending on marketing plan/positioning; no requests for information regarding compensation prior to showing or offer in order to completely avoid the appearance or possibility of steering or collusion; inclusion of compensation in purchase offers as appropriate; and, of course, even better client education and information throughout every transaction.

Our agents have put dozens of deals together in the last few weeks, and they’re closing deals with calm and normalcy. I am beyond proud of our amazing team.