Find out how this New York City team has made a name for itself in new development by trusting the market to speak for itself.

For Nicole Grandelli and John Harrison of The Harrison Grandelli Team, there’s value in collaboration, respect, problem-solving and service. “We believe in the value of being a farmer rather than a hunter,” they said, “especially for the long game of real estate.”

Grandelli and Harrison take “immense joy” in seeing their teammates grow and succeed. “Leadership is at the core of what we love to do,” they said. “New York City real estate is everything you fear it can be; we make it everything you dream it can be.”

Find out how these new development specialists learned that standing firm in their value — and the value of their listings — and letting the market speak has resulted in a starring role in selling some of Manhattan’s most exciting new development and new construction projects.

Name: Nicole Grandelli and John Harrison

Title: The Harrison Grandelli Team, Sales at Eastlight Condominiums

Experience: A combined 30 years of experience

Location: New York City

Team Name: Harrison Grandelli Team

Rankings: No. 16 in NYC according to Real Trends

Team size: Small teams

Sales volume: $111 million in 2023

How did you choose your brokerage?

Our team thrives in a small boutique firm environment, where everyone pitches in and motivates each other to achieve excellence, which is why Core was the perfect fit for us. Despite being small, Core has a significant reach, collaborating with top developers to create some of NYC’s most prestigious buildings like Eastlight, Rose Hill, The Courtland and Hendrix House.

Tell us about a high point in your career

The highlight of our career was overseeing the sale of Rockefeller Group’s inaugural residential tower — Rose Hill in Manhattan’s Nomad neighborhood. We launched preconstruction sales in 2019, with closings commencing in 2021.

During the pandemic, while other projects were offering concessions and lowering prices, we remained confident in our pricing and stood firm in it. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we achieved record-breaking sales by maintaining our pricing and trusting the resilience of the New York housing market.

This approach garnered significant attention in the new development space and brought us even more projects, like our current new development, Eastlight Condominiums, only four blocks away from Rose Hill. We demonstrated how a true new development should succeed — eschewing perceived discounts to attract buyers, we allowed the market to dictate, resulting in a successful sell-out.

What’s your top prediction for the upcoming year?

Our team has been deeply entrenched in the real estate industry for the past 20 years, witnessing the highs and lows, the ups and downs. The market has proven its strength time and again.

The ongoing issue of low inventory remains a significant factor. Given that our team operates primarily in NYC, we have observed the presence of investors over many years. We anticipate continued interest from foreign investors in placing capital in the U.S. market.

Looking ahead, we expect a shift towards more end users purchasing real estate. However, soon-to-be buyers who are waiting for interest rates to decrease may not be advisable; those committed to ownership should purchase now.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader is someone who leads by example and isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Someone who has a clear vision for the future and is able to communicate it effectively. A good leader is someone who can be decisive and empower their team by fostering a culture of accountability and continuous growth.

