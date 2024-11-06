Inman, the leading source for real estate news, today announced its in-person event calendar for 2025, including new markets and the debut of the Inman On Tour brand. This follows the outlet’s acquisition of Blueprint, reaffirming that Inman connects the entire real estate community.

Inman On Tour

Inman On Tour will tap into the regional synergies and local affinities of their host cities allowing even more agents, brokers, and tech founders to learn, network with peers, and experience the magic of the Inman community.

Inman On Tour Nashville

On March 11-12, 2025, Inman On Tour comes to Nashville for the first time at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and offers a backstage pass to the trends and strategies shaping a faster, smarter, more human real estate industry. Tickets are now on sale.

Inman On Tour Miami and Texas

Under the Inman On Tour brand, Inman will return to Miami (May 20-12, 2025, at the New World Center) and Texas (Oct. 8-9, 2025, at Union Station in Dallas) bringing industry leaders and visionaries together with the Inman community to chart the latest innovations in technology, all designed to help attendees succeed in the 2025 market.

“Our expanded 2025 event lineup, featuring the new Inman On Tour brand, underscores our commitment to bring Inman’s unique insights and networking opportunities to more markets across the country,” said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman.

“From Nashville to Miami to Texas, each event will spotlight local dynamics while also connecting attendees with forward-thinking strategies and innovations that are shaping real estate at every level. We’re excited to engage with the industry in new ways, and to continue our mission of connecting and empowering the real estate community coast to coast.”

Inman Connect flagship events

Inman Connect remains the cornerstone flagship events, drawing together the entire real estate ecosystem on a national level. These iconic real estate conferences go beyond local insights, offering attendees the chance to immerse themselves in the industry’s most transformative conversations, build nationwide connections, and seize emerging opportunities that will shape the future of real estate. For those who want to stay ahead of the curve, these flagship gatherings are essential.

Inman Connect New York

Inman Connect New York (Jan. 22-24, 2025) will kick off the new year featuring the most interesting speakers from both inside and outside the real estate industry. The Hilton New York Midtown will be the epicenter of immersive discussions with the smartest and best in the business, interactive workshops, and an abundance of networking opportunities. Tickets are now on sale.

Inman Connect San Diego

Inman’s West Coast flagship event moves to the vibrant city of San Diego. Inman Connect San Diego (July 30-Aug. 1, 2025) and will feature a keynote from legendary skateboarder, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony Hawk.

San Diego will also play host to elite real estate agents and brokers at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Blueprint

The recent acquisition of Blueprint 2025 rounds out Inman’s events roster next year. Taking place Sept. 16-18, 2025, at The Venetian Las Vegas, Blueprint is the largest, most global gathering of industry leaders and innovators leading the charge in changing the built world. They all come together for three days of networking, learning, and ecosystem advancement.

View the complete list of the 2025 Inman Events here.

Questions about Inman’s real estate event program, group tickets, and sponsorship opportunities can be directed to events@inman.com.