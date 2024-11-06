Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

On Halloween 2023, a verdict was rendered in the Sitzer | Burnett antitrust lawsuit. Since then, we’ve experienced copycat lawsuits, controversial settlements, the implementation of practice and document changes (with lots of back-and-forth opinions), plus ongoing controversies at NAR, the DOJ and MLSs.

So we want to know: What’s your biggest takeaway now that we’re a year on from the Sitzer | Burnett verdict? Was it all much ado about nothing? A huge distraction? Or has it set us up for even more uncertainty and major practice changes in both the short term and the long term? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.