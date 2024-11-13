Inman contributor Gerard Splendore explores how kitchens and bathrooms have evolved through the decades, reflecting key historical shifts and design trends.

Check out the rest of this series, which covers kitchens and bathrooms all the way back to 1900.

For many decades, homeownership has been central to the American dream, and few spaces in the home reflect the passage of time and evolving lifestyles, like kitchens and bathrooms. These rooms have seen some of the most dramatic transformations, driven by changing tastes, advances in technology and economic shifts. Each era has left its unique mark, shaping how kitchens and bathrooms look, function and serve the people who use them.

Inman contributor Gerard Splendore guides us through these changes, exploring how significant technological advancements and historical events have influenced these essential spaces in our homes.

Understanding the defining kitchen and bathroom trends from each decade can help you connect with clients and provide valuable insight during the home search process. Below, we gathered a break down each era’s iconic styles and innovations in kitchen and bathroom design. Click the links for a closer look at how these rooms have evolved with the times.

Although houses and their inhabitants have changed dramatically over time, kitchens and bathrooms arguably show the most innovations and adaptations. Take a look at the trends and examine this evolution. Read more.

Understanding different periods of design and architecture will give agents an advantage with clients, both sellers and buyers. In the 1920s, kitchens were geared toward food preparation and serving, less so for storage and may lack cabinet space. Read more.

Housing styles took a sharp turn away from traditional styles with the introduction of Art Deco design, and a new age in home architecture emerged. Here’s what you should know about homes from this period. Read more.

The 1930s is known as the beginning of modern design, with both Art Deco and Art Nouveau influencing the styles and colors of bathrooms and kitchens in American homes. Read more.

Understanding the development of housing styles, including kitchens and baths, is an advantage for today’s real estate agents. Here’s a look at the innovations and design details of 1940s homes. Read more.

Go back in time to the 1950s, when pastels and metals dominated the design world for kitchens and baths. This fantastic time in design changes is still prevalent today with those who love vintage fixtures. Read more.

Featuring an explosion of color, glamour and innovation, 1960s kitchens and baths offered style by the mile. Learn more about the secrets of the era. Read more.

After the exuberance, freedom and color explosion of 1960s design and architectural styles, the 1970s were more subdued and reflected the political, economic and financial concerns of this decade. Read more.

The 1980s can be characterized as a “more is more” design period, with innovative building techniques and styles. Explore kitchens and baths of the era. Read more.

Houses of this period, whether single-family or multifamily units, are hitting the market nationwide. Construction methods and materials, mechanical systems, windows and design features require updating and renovation to meet the needs of today’s buyers. Read more.

The ability to discuss style, features and the changing lifestyle of homeowners from one decade to the next will be beneficial in serving an agent’s clients. Read more.

Knowing these trends and being able to discuss them with buyers and sellers will give Realtors a distinct advantage. Suggesting modern features to sellers to add to their homes before listing existing properties will also give agents additional power. Read more.

Take a look at smart home solutions and the future of residential spaces. Read more.

Gerard Splendore is a licensed associate real estate broker with Warburg Realty in New York. Connect with him on LinkedIn.