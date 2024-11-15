Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman’s Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers. And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Reffkin continued his campaign against the Clear Cooperation Policy at the National Association of Realtor’s annual NAR NXT conference during a “Future of the MLS” session Friday.

At the National Association of Realtors’ annual conference, CEO Nykia Wright emphasized the need to rebuild its relationships with large brokerages and doubled down on NAR’s governance.

At NAR NXT, panelists Marilyn Wilson, James Dwiggins and Clint Skutchan advised MLSs to make themselves essential without guaranteeing compensation.

Contracts law professor Tanya Monestier, an objector in the NAR settlement, described Judge Stephen Bough’s order compelling objectors to appear in person as a “glaring appellate issue.”