Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman’s Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers. And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin: Zillow will be the national MLS

Inman | Zillow

Reffkin continued his campaign against the Clear Cooperation Policy at the National Association of Realtor’s annual NAR NXT conference during a “Future of the MLS” session Friday.

NAR CEO signals support for ‘3-way agreement’ amid Realtor pushback

Nykia Wright | NAR CEO

At the National Association of Realtors’ annual conference, CEO Nykia Wright emphasized the need to rebuild its relationships with large brokerages and doubled down on NAR’s governance.

After NAR deal, MLSs will have to reinvent themselves — or else

From left: James Dwiggins, Clint Skutchan, Marilyn Wilson and Justin Landon at NAR NXT’s MLS Association Executives Session, Nov. 7, 2024

At NAR NXT, panelists Marilyn Wilson, James Dwiggins and Clint Skutchan advised MLSs to make themselves essential without guaranteeing compensation.

‘Unconstitutional’ court order risks NAR deal on appeal: Professor

Monestier hero

Tanya Monestier

Contracts law professor Tanya Monestier, an objector in the NAR settlement, described Judge Stephen Bough’s order compelling objectors to appear in person as a “glaring appellate issue.”

Anthony Hitt to step down as CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas

Credit: Engel & Völkers and Canva

Stuart Siegel, the Americas chief strategy officer, will serve as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement has been found for Hitt, who has served with the luxury brand since 2010.

×