Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

One of the best things about working in real estate is that there’s always something new going on.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR NOVEMBER

One of the worst things about working in real estate is that there’s always something new going on.

Maybe it’s a new marketing trend that’s fresh at first but subsequently played out after too many people copy it. Maybe it’s a new real estate reality TV show that spawns scores of new agent copycats.

From legal trends to design trends to media trends, let us know: What real estate trend should never make a comeback? Are you sick of social media featuring Lambos instead of houses? Tired of copycat lawsuits and big huge lawyer fees? Will you just give up the ghost if you have to tour one more home with all-gray interiors? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.