Industry veteran Steve Katz has been named managing director of Hilton & Hyland, the Beverly Hills-based luxury firm announced on Thursday.

The news came days after Compass announced it had recruited Hilton & Hyland’s former president, David Kramer, as well as his six-person team.

Katz joins Hilton & Hyland from Anywhere Integrated Services, where he worked exclusively with Sotheby’s International Realty as the brand’s primary services manager for greater LA since 2022. Prior to that, Katz spent about 24 years working in management at Coldwell Banker Realty, overseeing five different branches during his career there.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve Katz to Hilton & Hyland as our new managing director,” Hilton & Hyland Chairman Lori Hyland said in a statement. “With his impeccable track record, unwavering leadership, and deep understanding of luxury real estate, Steve’s presence only elevates what we’ve always been — a home for the extraordinary.”

Katz started his real estate career as a sales associate in 1989 at Jon Douglas Company, which was later acquired by Coldwell Banker. He transitioned into management roles starting in 1998. Anywhere did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Steve Katz joining Hilton & Hyland is not just an appointment — it’s a statement,” Hilton & Hyland General Counsel Chrystal Ferber said. “A statement that we are committed to strengthening our foundation, refining our operations, and leading the luxury real estate market with the same integrity and excellence that have always defined us.”

In his new role, Katz will work closely with Ferber and Lori Hyland, widow of Hilton & Hyland co-founder Jeff Hyland and sole owner of the firm as of late 2022, to manage day-to-day operations and plan the company’s future growth. He will likewise work with agents to strengthen their businesses and build consistency within the brokerage, the company said in a press statement. Agent recruitment, retention and development will also fall under Katz’s purview.

“With nearly 25 years of experience leading real estate brokerages, I’ve built my reputation as a true partner in business development, working side-by-side with agents to help them excel in every aspect of their careers,” Katz said in a statement.

“My focus has always been on putting agents first — coaching, mentoring and providing them with the most advanced tools and strategies to deliver exceptional service and achieve extraordinary success. At Hilton & Hyland, we’ll continue to redefine excellence, empowering our agents to deliver the unparalleled service and results our clients have come to expect.”

