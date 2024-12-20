Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

This year, Realtor devotion to fiduciary duty has been openly questioned, team leader Carl Medford writes. Is this the time to adopt a policy that appears to undermine consumer interests?

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that Svetlana Katzevman had been indicted for allegedly advertising her Gravesend apartment complex in a Russian-language newspaper, and charging renters between $700 and $2,300 for deposits and rent.

As NAR’s spending comes under the microscope, an Inman analysis of financial filings shows how it doled out funds prior to 2023 — and the likelihood of membership dues rising in the coming years.

Some renters think a crash would help them buy a home. But a surprising number of homeowners also think a major downturn would be a good thing, LendingTree survey finds.

Oren received a $3 million bond and Alon was granted a $2 million bond, both secured by their father’s house. The brothers are currently under house arrest and will appear before a federal judge on Monday in Miami. Tal was denied bail.