Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

Clearing up lingering confusion over the Clear Cooperation Policy

This year, Realtor devotion to fiduciary duty has been openly questioned, team leader Carl Medford writes. Is this the time to adopt a policy that appears to undermine consumer interests?

Brooklyn woman charged in $16K rental fraud scheme

1800 Ocean Parkway NY | Google Maps/Canva

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday that Svetlana Katzevman had been indicted for allegedly advertising her Gravesend apartment complex in a Russian-language newspaper, and charging renters between $700 and $2,300 for deposits and rent.

Countdown as big chunk of $418M commission settlement comes due

Fuzzbones0 | Getty Images

As NAR’s spending comes under the microscope, an Inman analysis of financial filings shows how it doled out funds prior to 2023 — and the likelihood of membership dues rising in the coming years.

Why millions of Americans WANT the housing market to crash

Some renters think a crash would help them buy a home. But a surprising number of homeowners also think a major downturn would be a good thing, LendingTree survey finds.

Alexander bros granted bail by state, but likely to be held by feds

Credit: Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Oren received a $3 million bond and Alon was granted a $2 million bond, both secured by their father’s house. The brothers are currently under house arrest and will appear before a federal judge on Monday in Miami. Tal was denied bail.

