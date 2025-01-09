Implementing a coaching plan in your brokerage can significantly enhance agent performance and satisfaction, coach Verl Workman writes.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Real estate is ever-changing. Those within the industry know this all too well. However, one constant is that a brokerage’s success hinges on its agents’ performance. One way to supercharge that performance is through coaching.

Implementing a coaching plan can be a game-changer, enhancing agent productivity and satisfaction. I’d like to offer you an eight-step process to successfully integrate a coaching program into your brokerage, ensuring both agent development and retention.

The importance of coaching in brokerages

Coaching is a critical component for high performers across various fields, including real estate. Just as athletes like Picabo Street, former World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist, rely on specialized coaches to excel, real estate agents benefit from targeted coaching to enhance their skills.

Street had a fitness coach, a mindset coach, a coach for different kinds of terrain and an equipment coach. These specialized coaches each focused on different aspects of her training and preparation, allowing her to excel in her sport.

This example underscores the importance of having expert guidance in various areas to achieve peak performance, a concept that can be applied to coaching in real estate brokerages. Coaching helps balance training and accountability, which is crucial for a brokerage’s success. It empowers agents to perform at their best, ultimately driving the brokerage’s profitability.

Challenges in implementing coaching programs

One of the primary challenges brokers face is the conflict between holding agents accountable and retaining them. Brokers often fear that enforcing accountability might lead to agents leaving the brokerage.

However, creating a coaching culture where agents are invested in their development — where they have skin in the game — can mitigate this risk. Brokers can enhance agent satisfaction and retention by fostering an environment that values growth and accountability.

Benefits of partnering with coaching companies

Partnering with a coaching company offers numerous advantages that can significantly impact the success of your brokerage. These companies bring a wealth of experience and expertise, providing structured programs tailored to meet your agents’ specific needs. Here are some key benefits:

Expertise and specialization : Coaching companies employ coaches who are experts in various aspects of real estate. They offer specialized knowledge in areas such as sales techniques, negotiation skills and market analysis, ensuring that agents receive comprehensive training where it’s needed. Accountability and structure : A coaching company provides a structured framework for accountability. Agents are more likely to stay on track and achieve their goals when they have regular check-ins and progress assessments with their coaches. Objective perspective : An external coaching company offers an unbiased perspective, helping agents identify blind spots and areas for improvement. This objectivity can lead to more effective problem-solving and innovation. Resource efficiency : By partnering with a coaching company, brokers can leverage external resources without overextending their internal team. This allows brokers to focus on other critical aspects of their business, such as recruitment and retention. Enhanced retention : Success is the greatest retention tool. When agents experience success through coaching, they are more likely to stay with the brokerage, reducing turnover and fostering a stable, productive environment.

8 steps to implement a successful coaching program

1. Recognize your role

As a broker, your primary role is agent attraction and development. While coaching is important, it is not your sole responsibility. Your focus should be on creating a culture that supports growth and accountability.

2. Partner with a coaching company

Collaborating with a coaching company is a must-do strategic move that can elevate your brokerage’s performance. Here’s how to effectively partner with an established and reputable coaching company:

Research and selection : Identify coaching companies that align with your brokerage’s values and goals. Look for companies with a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of the real estate industry.

Customization and flexibility : Choose a company that offers customizable coaching programs. This ensures that the coaching is tailored to the unique needs of your agents, maximizing its effectiveness.

Integration and collaboration : Work closely with the coaching company to integrate their programs into your brokerage’s operations. Establish clear communication channels and collaborate on setting goals and benchmarks for success.

Feedback and adaptation : Regularly assess the impact of the coaching program and provide feedback to the coaching company. This “closing of the feedback loop” allows for continuous improvement and adaptation to changing market conditions.

3. Create a culture of investment

Creating a culture of investment in a brokerage involves encouraging agents to engage in their personal and professional development actively. This includes:

Empowering agents

Personal responsibility : Encourage agents to set personal goals and take ownership of their growth.

Self-assessment : Facilitate regular reflection on performance to identify strengths and areas for improvement.

Providing growth opportunities

Diverse training : Offer various training programs and support continuing education.

Safe learning environment : Create a space where agents can learn from mistakes without fear of judgment.

Aligning incentives

Performance rewards : Link incentives to developmental milestones and provide financial support for training.

Celebrate achievements : Recognize and celebrate efforts and successes to motivate ongoing investment.

Encouraging collaboration

Peer mentorship : Facilitate mentorship and collaborative learning among agents.

By creating a culture of investment, brokers can motivate agents to actively engage in their development, leading to improved performance, higher satisfaction, and greater retention. This culture benefits individual agents and contributes to the brokerage’s overall success and competitiveness.

4. Coordinate scheduling and logistics

Establish a clear schedule for coaching sessions, balancing coaching weeks with non-coaching weeks. This structure ensures agents receive consistent support while allowing time for implementation and practice.

5. Allocate resources

Leverage the resources provided by the coaching company to support your program. Avoid overcommitting your brokerage’s resources, allowing you to focus on celebrating wins and removing impediments.

6. Monitor and adjust

Regularly track progress and make necessary adjustments to the coaching program. Set benchmarks and conduct quarterly reviews to measure success and identify areas for improvement.

7. Celebrate wins

Highlight and celebrate the successes of coaching clients in sales meetings. Sharing these victories fosters a culture of production and motivates other agents to engage in coaching.

8. Develop a coaching culture

Create a framework that encourages agent engagement and growth. This involves setting clear expectations, providing ongoing feedback, and fostering an environment where success is contagious.

Resolving key issues

Balancing accountability and retention

To balance accountability and retention, brokers should focus on creating a supportive environment where agents feel valued and motivated. Open communication and regular feedback can help address concerns and reinforce the benefits of accountability.

Overcoming fear of losing agents

Brokers can overcome their fear of losing agents by emphasizing the value of coaching and its role in agent success. By demonstrating the tangible benefits of coaching, brokers can encourage agents to embrace accountability as a tool for growth.

Developing a coaching culture

To develop a coaching culture, brokers should clearly communicate the benefits of coaching and actively involve agents in the process. Providing opportunities for agents to share their experiences and successes can foster a sense of community and commitment to growth.

Implementing a coaching plan in your brokerage can significantly enhance agent performance and satisfaction. By following these eight steps and addressing key challenges, brokers can create a thriving coaching culture that drives both success and retention.

Verl Workman is founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems. Connect with him on LinkedIn or Instagram.