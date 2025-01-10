Jessi Healey dives into social media’s latest shifts, from Instagram’s hashtag update and Meta’s fact-checker removal to the TikTok ban and rising platforms like Threads and Bluesky.

Social media platforms are always shifting, and savvy real estate agents should monitor changes and adapt accordingly.

From the evolving role of hashtags to uncertainty around a TikTok ban, the landscape is anything but static. New players like Bluesky are making waves, while familiar ones such as Facebook are making updates that affect marketers and users alike.

Here’s a quick dive into the trends shaping social media today and what they mean for your business.

Are hashtags dead?

In December, Instagram significantly changed hashtags, and some people are ready to give them up. Should you? Probably not.

The change Instagram made affects only how users follow hashtags. Before the shift, any Instagram user could follow a specific hashtag, and content with that hashtag would show up in their feed, but now it will not. Users can still search for a hashtag and see all content using that hashtag, so they aren’t useless yet.

However, if you have been spending a lot of time worried about a hashtag strategy, you can probably cut that from your marketing to-do list. Instead, pick a few strong hashtags people might be searching for related to your keywords, and stick with those. There is no need to spend time doing extra things that aren’t as likely to yield results.

Where are we at with the TikTok ban?

As of now, the TikTok ban is still set to go into effect on Jan. 19, 2025. While the Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments, it hasn’t paused the ban, leaving the platform’s future uncertain.

If TikTok is a key part of your marketing strategy, now is the time to diversify. Encourage your TikTok audience to follow you on other platforms, especially your website, blog and email list. This is also a great opportunity to build an email subscriber base by asking loyal followers to stay connected through direct channels.

Don’t forget the ban could affect other apps owned by TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, which includes Lemon8 and the beloved video editing app CapCut.

Facebook fact-checks out

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Meta will no longer use fact-checkers on its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp. Citing concerns about bias, Meta plans to implement a program called Community Notes similar to the approach X, formerly Twitter, uses.

Reactions to this announcement have been mixed, and it’s unclear how this shift will affect user trust or traffic on Meta’s platforms. Time will tell if this change prompts significant shifts in user behavior or impacts marketers.

It’s a Bluesky ahead

Bluesky, the up-and-coming social media platform, continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace. Many of its new users are former Twitter enthusiasts (known as “Twitter quitters”), with some also migrating away from Meta platforms due to recent controversies, such as the fact-checker decision.

While Bluesky is still in its early stages, its growth suggests it’s worth keeping an eye on for future opportunities.

Threads user count is growing

Threads, Meta’s X-like platform, recently reached 300 million users and shows no signs of slowing down. Its consistent growth indicates that Threads is here to stay. If your target audience is likely to use Threads — or already has — it might be time to incorporate the platform into your social media strategy.

Takeaways for real estate agents:

Don’t skip the hashtags, but set them and forget them

Always tell your followers where to find you outside of social media

Be on the lookout for community notes to replace fact-checkers on Meta platforms

Think about checking out Bluesky to stay ahead of emerging platforms

It might be time to consider adding Threads to your social media strategy

Social media shifts present opportunities. Focus on platforms where your audience is active, adapt to changes in functionality, and always maintain a direct line to your followers through email and other owned channels. A diversified strategy will ensure your marketing remains effective, no matter what trends emerge.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.