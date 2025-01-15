Lim, who vacated the presidency of Christie’s International Real Estate in 2023, will be tasked with growing RE/MAX at a time when the brokerage has struggled with falling revenue and U.S. agent count.

Just days after RE/MAX revealed that Amy Lessinger was stepping down from her role as president, the company has announced that industry veteran Chris Lim is coming onboard as chief growth officer.

In a statement, RE/MAX described Lim as a “visionary” and said that his first day will be Feb. 3. In addition to serving as chief growth officer, Lim will also hold the title of executive vice president. The statement describes Lim’s role as overseeing “the teams dedicated to supporting franchise growth” and strengthening “U.S. company-owned regions.”

“Lim’s role is a key part of the company’s ongoing commitment to evolve, adapt and further solidify the brand’s position as a leader in the real estate industry,” the statement adds.

Lim himself said in the statement that he is “thrilled to join the RE/MAX team and help shape the future of this iconic brand.”

“The future of the real estate landscape is about innovation, growth and adaptability, and the best is yet to come for RE/MAX as we lead the way,” Lim continued. “I look forward to working with our franchisees and agents to drive growth strategies across the network.”

Most recently, Lim served as president of Christie’s International Real Estate for two years, ending in December 2023. Prior to that, he served as head of brand growth at @properties (which acquired Christie’s in 2021), brand president at Anywhere (when it was called Realogy), and founder, CEO and president of San Francisco-based Climb Real Estate.

According to RE/MAX’s statement Wednesday, Lim has worked in the real estate industry for more than 22 years.

Lim joins RE/MAX at a critical time for the brand. Just last week, the company revealed that Lessinger was stepping down after less than a year on the job. The resignation came after nine-consecutive quarters of falling revenue. RE/MAX has also shed U.S. agents in recent quarters — despite Lessinger saying one of her priorities was “stabilizing and growing U.S. agent count.”

Lessinger’s resignation was also just the latest in a string of executive shakeups in the past year.

Lim consequently has his work cut out for him. As chief growth officer tasked with “supporting franchise growth,” he will presumably be tasked with reversing losses that ultimately vanquished other executives.

For its part, though, RE/MAX expressed excitement and optimism about Lim’s arrival. In its statement, the company noted that Lim “played a key role in accelerating” Christie’s brand growth, including internationally. And Erik Carlson, the relatively new CEO of parent company RE/MAX Holdings, said Lim “brings a unique combination of strategic insight, operational excellence and relationship-building to the table.”

“His unique and expansive experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand the RE/MAX footprint and provide even more support to affiliates,” Carlson added. “He’s the right person to help us grow and lead the charge into the future.”

