Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Supreme Court denies NAR’s appeal request in DOJ case

The Supreme Court didn’t explain its reasoning for the decision, which will now allow the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into the association’s cooperative compensation rule.

Judge orders eXp to turn over ‘sweetheart deal’ negotiation docs

Court probes “reverse auction” allegations while plaintiffs seek preliminary approval of deals with eXp Realty, Weichert, Mark Spain Real Estate and Atlanta Communities Real Estate.

7 powerful ChatGPT prompts that make doing business a no-brainer

Agents who lean into using AI to serve their clients at a higher level, Jimmy Burgess writes, will absolutely outperform the agents who don’t embrace this technology.

7 no-BS steps to grow your real estate business in 2025

Ready to get growing in the new year? Jimmy Burgess shares practical, actionable strategies to help you meet your goals.

Cyberbacker CEO arrested for giving 8-year-old son edibles

Former Keller Williams team leader and virtual assistant company CEO Craig Goodliffe is facing child endangerment and intoxication charges after officers found nine boxes of marijuana in his home.

