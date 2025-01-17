Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The Supreme Court didn’t explain its reasoning for the decision, which will now allow the Department of Justice to reopen its investigation into the association’s cooperative compensation rule.

Court probes “reverse auction” allegations while plaintiffs seek preliminary approval of deals with eXp Realty, Weichert, Mark Spain Real Estate and Atlanta Communities Real Estate.

Agents who lean into using AI to serve their clients at a higher level, Jimmy Burgess writes, will absolutely outperform the agents who don’t embrace this technology.

Ready to get growing in the new year? Jimmy Burgess shares practical, actionable strategies to help you meet your goals.

Former Keller Williams team leader and virtual assistant company CEO Craig Goodliffe is facing child endangerment and intoxication charges after officers found nine boxes of marijuana in his home.

Email Editorial