One of the most impactful decisions you can make from the get-go is to hire a virtual assistant. I personally believe that the first day you get licensed is the day you should hire an assistant. This isn’t just about having help; it’s about recognizing that your primary role is to prospect, list or sell homes and negotiate agreements. Many agents get into a massive bad rhythm, thinking they have to do it all by themselves.

A virtual assistant (VA) can take on your time-consuming administrative work, which can be especially cost-effective when hiring from places like the Philippines, where the cost of living allows for competitive wages that are beneficial for both parties.

It has been my experience that when we create leverage in our business and delegate things that do not give us the highest return on our time, our business grows, we thrive, and our stress level decreases.

For more than 20 years, we have hired virtual assistants and succeeded and hired and failed. We currently employ 15 virtual assistants, primarily from the Philippines, with the longest being employed for more than five years. They are part of our team. They are highly skilled and provide great services, and most importantly, they are good people who love the opportunity to provide for their families while supporting ours.

There are several companies, services and programs that hire, train and develop real estate-specific assistants, both domestic and virtual, and we have had both great and not-so-great experiences. The key is to vet the company, talk to current and past clients, and make your decision on who to engage based on research rather than opinion or gut feelings.

Immediate VA support: A strategic move for agents

Hiring a virtual assistant is a strategic move that sets you up for success. It’s about understanding the value of your time and ensuring that every hour you spend is contributing to your business’s growth.

Here are a few things to consider before implementing a virtual assistant:

Economic efficiency: A virtual assistant from the Philippines can provide exceptional service at a cost-effective rate, with the average full-time VA costing anywhere from $600 to $2,000 per month. The higher end would be using a third-party company to hire, train and support your VA. Around-the-clock productivity: With the time zone difference, tasks can be completed while you sleep, so you wake up to progress every day, enhancing your responsiveness and service to clients. This is amazing when doing task-oriented work, including marketing, video editing, social media posting and file management. Scalability from the start: Having a VA handle administrative tasks allows you to lay the groundwork for scalable business practices that will support your growth as your client base expands. Your assistant should be creating an operations manual (with videos) on how you want things done — on how to do each task. This operations manual and system will allow you to grow and scale as needed, as well as remove the stress in the event of turnover in that position.

Hiring a remote virtual assistant

Our teams have hired so many virtual assistants that we have systematized the process of hiring in the Philippines. We’ve hired dozens of virtual assistants and have learned some valuable tips along the way — both cultural and logistical.

Here’s a step-by-step overview of how we hire from the Philippines:

Define the role: Determine the specific tasks you need help with, whether it’s managing listings, scheduling, client follow-ups, social media, video editing, data entry or presentation creation. Leverage online job platforms: Platforms like onlinejobs.ph have valuable resources for finding qualified Filipino VAs. Screen candidates carefully: Use targeted tests, like asking applicants to include a specific word in their response, to filter out those who lack attention to detail or comprehension. Conduct thorough interviews: Interview candidates via video calls to assess their communication skills and compatibility with your business culture. Offer clear contracts: Discuss and agree on contract terms, including responsibilities, payment (considering the $400 weekly average as a benchmark) and expectations. Implement a trial period: A trial period, such as the 60-day evaluation with upfront payment, can help you assess the VA’s fit with your team. Understand cultural differences: Acknowledge and respect cultural practices, such as the 13th-month pay , which is an expected bonus in the Philippines.

Creating leverage with your virtual assistant

The concept of leverage is about making the most of your resources, and a virtual assistant epitomizes this principle. By offloading tasks — such as data entry, market research, and administrative duties — you free up your time to focus on what you do best: selling real estate and nurturing client relationships.

Consider the daily tasks that don’t require a license to complete and that consume your time but don’t necessarily contribute to your bottom line.

I’d encourage you to list out all the activities you do on a normal day. In the column to the left of your list, simply put a yes or no to the question: Would you pay someone $100 an hour to perform those tasks?

If the answer is no, then those are the tasks you should delegate to your virtual assistant. This mindset shift is crucial in understanding the true value of a VA. By outsourcing tasks for less than $100 an hour, you’re effectively increasing your own productivity and earning potential.

The unique advantage of having a VA in a different timezone, like the Philippines, is that work continues even when your day ends. Assign tasks at the close of your business day, and wake up to completed projects and progress reports. This round-the-clock productivity can significantly shorten turnaround times and improve client satisfaction.

It’s clear that nobody can tell another what they must do, however, if you listen to experienced agents, team leaders and coaches, they will all tell you that getting help is the next step to success.

Hiring a virtual assistant as soon as you get your real estate license is a strategic investment in your business’s future. With the right VA, you can focus on what you do best — selling homes and building relationships — while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with knowing the details are taken care of.

Embrace this opportunity to work smarter and set yourself up for long-term success in the competitive world of real estate. With a VA’s support, you can leverage time differences, reduce overhead costs, and ensure that your business operates smoothly, giving you the freedom to reclaim your time and focus on high-value activities that drive revenue and growth.

Verl Workman is founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems.