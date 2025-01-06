Many real estate agents recommend a relationship-building approach to business, and for South Florida new development sales specialist Juan Carlos Tobon, those relationships are the key to creating meaning in the everyday.

Many real estate agents recommend a relationship-building approach to business, and for South Florida new development sales specialist, Juan Carlos Tobon, those relationships are the key to creating meaning in the everyday.

“I believe that buying or selling a property should be a meaningful experience, not just a process,” Tobon said. “My approach is to build strong, lasting relationships with clients and brokers, making sure they feel supported every step of the way. This mindset has been the foundation of my success over the past 19 years.”

Tobon’s network of clients across Latin America, Canada and the U.S. make him someone who’s “known not only for achieving results but for being someone brokers and clients can rely on, project after project. This commitment has led to the successful sale of over 600 condos in top Miami projects.”

Tobon embraces a philosophy of balance, grounded and motivated by his family, including wife, Juliana, who is also his real estate partner, and their twin daughters. “I work hard for my clients and brokers, but I also know that a balanced life and a love for what you do are key to a fulfilling career and personal life,” he said.

Name: Juan Carlos Tobon

Title: Senior Executive of New Development Sales

Experience: 19 years in Real Estate

Location: Miami-Dade and Broward County, Florida

Brokerage name: PMG Residential

Rankings: Ranked in the top 1% nationwide

Transaction sides: Over 600 properties sold

Sales volume: Over $1.2 billion in transactions

Awards: Top Producer at Cervera Real Estate for the past 10 years

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that other agents, Realtors or brokers are not your competition. The more positive relationships you build with others in the industry, the more successful you’ll be in this business.

Years ago, I noticed that there was a lot of rivalry among agents, but I took a different approach. By focusing on collaboration over competition, I’ve been able to build countless partnerships each year.

This has brought long-term success, and it’s a powerful reminder that in real estate, success is built on connections, not competition.

What’s the best advice you ever got?

I once heard Warren Buffett quote the adage, “Love what you do, and you’ll never work a day in your life,” and it never left me. This phrase has become my personal motto.

Real estate can be challenging, with highs and lows that come with each transaction and client. But embracing this mindset keeps me energized and motivated.

When you genuinely love what you do, it shines through in your work, and your clients and colleagues can feel that passion. It’s this approach that drives me to go above and beyond every day, making real estate a fulfilling journey rather than just a job.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

My advice to new agents is to embrace three key traits: sociability, patience and integrity. First, you need to be genuinely social; attending events, courses, project launches, and networking with other agents and clients is essential to your success.

Second, understand that real estate is a long-term journey — you won’t achieve overnight success. The first few years are all about learning, making connections, building alliances and establishing your name in the industry.

Finally, always be honest; your name and reputation are everything in this business. Quick wins might be tempting, but your reputation is your greatest asset, and honesty will lead to sustainable success and trust with clients and peers alike.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Clients should be clear about two essential factors: their financial position and their vision for the future. Our role as agents is to guide them on neighborhoods, properties and good opportunities, but it’s vital that clients understand their financial situation first. Knowing their cash flow, budget and future financial commitments helps prevent them from overextending themselves.

Clients should also be clear on their future goals: Do they envision a property in a lively area with restaurants and nightlife, or do they want a quieter neighborhood that’s family-friendly with good schools?

Additionally, understanding closing costs and financing requirements can prevent last-minute surprises. Informed clients make better decisions, which leads to smoother transactions and successful outcomes.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

Organization, focus and passion are essential for a fulfilling and successful life — not just in business, but in every aspect. Staying organized and setting clear goals helps you focus on what matters most, whether it’s work or family.

If you’re passionate about what you do, it doesn’t feel like work; it becomes a natural part of your life. Real estate can be demanding, but loving what you do keeps you motivated and balanced, allowing you to enjoy life both in and outside of work. Taking time for family, hobbies, and personal growth alongside career goals is what truly creates a well-rounded, fulfilling life.

