For six years now, Inman has been highlighting real estate professionals across the nation in the Lesson Learned column. Here’s a look back at 2024’s most memorable profiles and advice.

With commission suits, rule changes and a slow-moving market, 2024 has been a challenging year for most, but facing adversity teaches us the tough lessons that lead to longevity in this business.

As you may know, here at Inman, we love to celebrate hard-working real estate pros — those boots-on-the-ground agents, who’re pounding pavement, having real conversations, and finding solutions.

We also love to learn how they got where they are, the wins they’ve celebrated and the a-ha moments they’ve had along the way. That’s why, since 2018, Inman has been sniffing out those real estate pros across the nation to ask them what they know now in our recurring column called Lesson Learned.

Here’s a look back at 24 top pros we highlighted in 2024.

Troy Palmquist of eXp talks with bi-coastal broker and Inman contributor Cara Ameer about the lessons she’s learned and what she’d share with agents now.

Find out how SERHANT. agent Marzena Wawrzaszek built her business from the ground up and how her childhood dreams combined to create a life by design.

Find out what Rockette Realtor Jessie Crouch can teach you about standing up for yourself and your clients.

Find out how dynamic real estate broker Dawn David creates deep down connections to create repeat and referral business with delighted clients.

Find out how Connecticut broker Elizabeth Altobelli draws on her youthful experience as a gymnast and a talent for befriending her clients to make the impossible possible — while building lifelong relationships along the way.

Troy Palmquist talks with Eric Gedalje to find out how he went from bussing tables to investing in more than 20 properties.

As she begins her 47th year in real estate, find out how this former junior high school English teacher creates personal connections and manages a robust professional network.

Find out how this third-generation Realtor puts his background and love of the land to work for clients ranging from farmers to hunters to developers of therapy and religious retreats.

Find out how Orlando-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty agent and Miss Florida USA, Peyton Lewis, focuses on self-awareness, growth and goals to meet challenges head on.

Learn how NYC associate broker Maria Daou combines in-depth knowledge with personalized service to make a lasting impression on clients.

Find out how New York City associate broker Bruce Henderson puts his background in design, marketing and show biz to work for his real estate clients.

Find out how this Pacific Palisades luxury agent and new development expert has grown her career alongside the growth of her market.

Learn how this New York City agent and vintage car enthusiast moved to the U.S. on her own at 17 and, through hard work and determination, built a life and a real estate career to be proud of.

Find out what Atlanta Realtor Nadine Lutz has learned about the wheel of life and how she serves clients with empathy and integrity.

Find out how NYC agent Michelle Griffith puts a mentor’s wise advice to work as she navigates the ups and downs of the real estate industry.

Find out what NYC associate broker Bill Kowalczuk has learned during his years in the business and what he’d be doing if he weren’t in real estate.

Find out how NYC agent Andrea Saturno-Sanjana puts her unique skillset and global perspective to work in serving clients and connecting with colleagues.

Honesty, transparency and a knack for problem-solving are the keys to Coldwell Banker agent Robert Robinson’s service-oriented approach to success.

Learn how NYC agent Maggie Kent leverages her sense of professionalism to develop a higher level of client trust and how she has developed resilience to navigate the ever-changing world of real estate.

Find out how South Florida luxury Realtor Darin Tansey learned that there’s always a chance to make dreams come true in real estate.

Find out how Miami agent Karine Carvalho brings a global perspective to her work with Miami-Dade County’s luxury clients and investors.

Find out how Miami luxury leader Lourdes Alatriste demonstrates grace under pressure while always keeping clients’ needs top of mind.

Find out how New York City real estate agent Andrea Wernick became a seller specialist and why she believes in the power of staging.

Find out team leader Leo Robles’ best advice, including the game-changing words of wisdom he passes along from his real estate mentors.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here.

