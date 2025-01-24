The real estate industry has been drowning under antitrust lawsuits and complaints regarding its commission and pocket listing rules. Some hope Trump will bring a lighter hand to antitrust, but his nominees for Attorney General and Assistant AG suggest otherwise.

The industry’s antitrust woes have followed it into 2025, as a Supreme Court ruling against the National Association of Realtors places the 116-year-old organization back into the Department of Justice’s bullseye amid continuing controversy surrounding the Association’s commission, pocket listings and three-way agreement rules. NAR’s leadership has remained steadfast, despite mounting settlement appeals and a steady stream of new lawsuits regarding the rules that guide its 1.5 million members.

“While the Supreme Court ultimately decided against reviewing the lower court’s decision, NAR remains committed to taking every possible step to fight for the interests of our members and the consumers they serve,” an NAR spokesperson told Inman after the Supreme Court’s decision on Jan. 13.

Although the industry’s antitrust fight is far from over, some have theorized the Trump Administration might make moves to calm headwinds, given the president’s lengthy history as a real estate developer. However, his picks for Attorney General and Assistant AG, Pam Bondi and Gail Slater, hint the legal fight ahead won’t be any easier than it was on the Biden Administration’s watch.

Bondi and Slater have both said they’re dedicated to enforcing antitrust laws, following Trump’s promises to crack down on the nation’s largest technology companies and force them to compete fairly. It’s unknown whether Trump make good on his tough talk, as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta have contributed $1 million each to the president’s inauguration fund.

“Antitrust enforcement was a priority when I was a [Florida] state AG and it will be a priority if I am confirmed as Attorney General,” Bondi said in her Jan. 16 confirmation hearing. “And again, I am so proud to have Gail Slater handling that; she is loved by both sides.”

Antitrust woes continue to mount

In addition to market headwinds, the real estate industry has spent the past year navigating the fallout of Sitzer | Burnett, Moehrl and several other similar suits that claimed the National Association of Realtors and other major real estate companies, such as Anywhere, Keller Williams and eXp Realty, illegally inflated commissions through cooperative compensation — a former NAR rule that required listing agents to place offers of compensation on the multiple listing service.

The Association argued the rule didn’t violate antitrust rules, as offers could’ve been as low as a penny and were always negotiable. Despite NAR’s best efforts, jurors sided with the plaintiffs in Sitzer | Burnett in October 2023 and awarded them $1.8 million in damages — an amount that could’ve been trebled to $5.8 million. NAR initially pledged to appeal the ruling; however, preserving the Association’s financial health meant settling was the best option.

“We have always wanted to reduce the significant strain on our members and provide a path forward for the industry,” NAR President Kevin Sears said in March. “That’s why today we announced a proposed settlement agreement that would end litigation of claims brought on behalf of home sellers related to broker commissions. The settlement is subject to court approval.”

NAR negotiated a $418 million settlement that includes removing offers of compensation from the MLS and requiring buyer agents to sign agreements with buyers before touring a property. Although the policy changes began rolling out in August, Judge Stephen R. Bough of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri issued the final approval for the settlement in November. NAR will pay the first $197 million of the settlement during the first quarter of 2025, according to a previous Inman article.

NAR’s settlement covers all state and local Realtor organizations, all multiple listing services owned by Realtor associations, and all brokerages with an NAR member as principal that had a residential transaction volume in 2022 of $2 billion or less.

“NAR, HomeServices and brokerages and MLSs that opted-in to NAR’s deal have agreed to pay just under $700 million to settle: $418 million from NAR to cover some 1 million Realtors and 547 Realtor-affiliated MLSs, $250 million from HomeServices and nearly $30.6 million from 15 non-Realtor MLSs and 13 large brokerages,” a previous Inman article explained. “That amount doesn’t include more than $300 million in settlements from other companies such as RE/MAX, Keller Williams and Anywhere.”

Despite a mounting number of settlement appeals and the Department of Justice’s displeasure with buyer agreements, the fight over cooperative compensation has moved out of the spotlight as NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy and three-way agreement take center stage. Clear Cooperation, which requires listing agents to put a home on Realtor-affiliated MLSs one day after publicly marketing it, and the three-way agreement, which requires agents and brokers to join a local, state and national Realtor association to qualify for membership in any of those NAR affiliates, are now in the bullseye of industry members who say both requirements violate antitrust rules.

NAR declined to directly address Clear Cooperation at its NXT Conference, pushing the decision to maintain, amend or repeal it until 2025. As for the three-way agreement, NAR CEO Nykia Wright said the group will defend it — a promise that’s been proven through its escalating fight with Phoenix Realtors over its MLS Choice membership.

Will the industry catch a break?

Although NAR seems to have the will to fight further antitrust claims, their weakened coffers mean another round of antitrust lawsuits could push them to file bankruptcy — an option NAR admitted was on the table shortly after announcing the buyer-broker commission settlement. “Chapter 11 would also have paused the litigation against NAR but not the other defendants in the cooperative compensation cases,” they told Inman.

The aforementioned onslaught of legal trouble has some industry members hoping Trump will usher in a friendlier era. Trump hasn’t provided a stance on the antitrust issues plaguing the industry; however, experts say more signs point to the Trump administration being just as tough on the industry as the Biden administration.

“In 2020, the last full year of the previous Trump Administration, the [Consumer Financial Protection] Bureau brought 48 enforcement actions; so far this year, it has brought only 21,” former CFPB deputy enforcement director Jeff Ehrlich told HousingWire. “If history is any guide, a second Trump Administration might not be as friendly to the industry as many expect.”

Vice President J.D. Vance is a staunch supporter of antitrust enforcement and has praised current Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan’s work. “I look at Lina Kahn as one of the few people in the Biden administration that I actually think is doing a pretty good job and that sort of sets me apart from most of my Republican colleagues,” Vance said in February.

Vance also had a hand in Trump’s pick to lead the DOJ’s antitrust division, Gail Slater. Slater, a former executive at Roku and Fox Corp, was the National Economic Council’s tech policy advisor during Trump’s first term and has also served as Vance’s policy advisor. If confirmed, she’ll work alongside Bondi to monitor antitrust activity.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he expects Slater to crack down on the nation’s largest technology companies and force them to compete “vigorously and fairly.” Trump hasn’t clarified which tech companies are in the hot seat, as he’s issued — and rescinded — promises to imprison Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and support the ban on TikTok.

“Big Tech has run wild for years, stifling competition in our most innovative sector and, as we all know, using its market power to crack down on the rights of so many Americans, as well as those of Little Tech!” he said. “In her new role, [Slater] will help ensure that our competition laws are enforced, both vigorously and FAIRLY, with clear rules that facilitate, rather than stifle, the ingenuity of our greatest companies.”

It’s unclear whether Trump will expect Bondi and Slater to crack down on the housing industry in the same manner as the tech industry, but Sterbcow Law Group managing attorney Marx Sterbcow told HousingWire that Trump’s campaign promise to increase affordability will likely lead him to lean into antitrust enforcement.

“In the past, when the Trump administration entered into the settlement with NAR, things had kind of cooled down,” he said. “You didn’t have things like active antitrust litigation going on, or the jury verdict in Missouri, so there was a lot more normalcy in the industry and everything for the most part was very stable and static.”

“Obviously, that has changed dramatically. The industry right now is fakakta because you effectively have a hodgepodge of confusion for consumers across the United States, and it is only facilitating a lot more antitrust issues for companies and consumers,” he added.

“I think there could be a lot more [enforcement]. I think you’ll see a lot more fair lending and fair housing enforcement, especially on the price of real estate commissions, and that is something no one in the industry wants because we have no data on how things will play out with the current policy changes in place.”

