With a background in technology and banking, Jenniffer Burnley provides innovative real estate solutions for both clients and agents on The Winsey Group at ERA Legacy Living, where she serves as lead associate. Leadership roles at Houston Realtors (HAR), Texas Realtors (TREPAC) and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) showcase her dedication to advocating for property rights and diversity in real estate.

“Our team’s consistent performance, community focus and emphasis on mentorship reflect a well-rounded approach to success in real estate,” Burnley said, “ensuring everyone is equipped to make informed decisions and achieve their goals.”

Find out how this Houston Realtor moved from Lima, Peru, and became lead associate on a team that’s committed to community involvement, contributing to local organizations and causes that uplift the neighborhoods it serves, including volunteer work with Project Cure, Kids Meals Houston, BEAR and Rebuild Houston.

Name: Jenniffer Burnley

Title: Lead associate

Experience: Six-plus years in real estate, specializing in residential and commercial transactions, mentoring new agents, and serving in leadership roles within the industry

Location: Houston, Texas

Team name: The Winsey Group

Rankings: Consistently a top producer within ERA Legacy Living and recognized as one of HAR’s 20 under 40 winners in 2022

Team size: Four members

Transaction sides: Approximately 35-50 annually

Sales volume: $15 million-$20 million annually

Awards:

HAR 20 Under 40 Winner (2022)

ERA Top Producer / Presidents Club Recognition 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024

NAHREP Houston Board Member (2024, 2025)

1. How did you get your start in real estate?

As a native of Lima, Peru, and 18 years in this country, I moved to Houston 13 years ago with a desire to create a thriving life for myself and my family. My background in banking management and technology gave me the analytical and interpersonal skills to transition into real estate seamlessly.

I wanted to combine my passion for helping others with my love for the dynamic world of property and investments. Real estate allowed me to build meaningful relationships while guiding clients toward achieving one of their biggest dreams: homeownership.

2. How did you choose your brokerage?

ERA Legacy Living has been my first and only brokerage since I started my career in real estate. My decision to join was rooted in the incredible leadership and mentorship provided by my brokers, Patrick and Jemila Winsey.

From Day 1, they have been instrumental in my success, offering unwavering support, guidance and encouragement in every aspect of my career. Their vision and role model for excellence and dedication to fostering a collaborative environment have allowed me to thrive not only as an agent but also as a leader in my community.

Thanks to their mentorship and belief in my potential, I have been able to achieve milestones that I once only dreamed of. As a lead associate, I have been able to mentor new agents, share my knowledge, and contribute to a culture that values excellence and innovation.

3. What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I wish more people understood that success in real estate is about relationships, not transactions. It’s about creating trust, building a solid sphere of influence, and being a reliable resource for clients long after the deal closes. While it can be rewarding in many ways, it all depends on the dedication that you put into it, continuous learning and a strong support system.

4. What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

I wish I had known the power of consistency in follow-up and database management from the very beginning. Building a system for staying in touch with leads, past clients and potential referrals has been one of the most critical factors in my success. It’s not about quick wins; it’s about long-term growth and nurturing relationships over time.

5. What makes a good leader?

A good leader inspires others by leading through example. They empower their team, listen actively and provide clear guidance while allowing individuals the freedom to grow. For me, being a good leader means prioritizing mentorship, encouraging education, and being available as a resource. It’s about creating a positive environment where everyone feels supported and valued.

