This year, Inman highlighted 19 dynamic teams in its recurring Teams Spotlight column. We’ve rounded them all up in one place. Here’s a look back at 2024.

Adding nuance to our weekly Teams Beat newsletter, January is Teams Month at Inman. Find out if you should join a team, what it takes to build one from scratch, and when to consider leaving. Plus, the coveted Inman Power Player Awards as well as the second class of New York Power Brokers and MLS Innovators awards.

On Inman’s weekly Teams Beat newsletter, we regularly feature teams that are raising the bar, doing big things and transforming their markets. Here are the top teams we spotlighted in 2024.

Find out how this New York City team leader got his start in real estate and what he learned from his biggest client blunder.

Find out how this luxury leader puts her background in finance to work for her team and her clients and where she sees Manhattan’s market headed next.

Find out how this New York City team has made a name for itself in new development by trusting the market to speak for itself.

Learn how this problem solver, communicator and strategic thinker is bringing his style of decisive leadership to Christie’s International Real Estate Group New Jersey.

This former NFL football player has built an award-winning team through innovative marketing and community involvement.

Find out how this award-winning Dallas team leader and his team think outside the box when it comes to marketing their listings and why he wishes more agents would do the same.

Find out how this farmer’s son built a real estate business that’s focused on giving back and leading with a servant’s heart.

Find out how this Central Florida team leader moved from a career in amusement parks to the roller coaster of real estate.

Find out how the team’s three co-founders — Gary Pohrer, Nick Malinosky and Devin Kay — developed a team that spans the South Florida coastline from Jupiter to Miami Beach.

Despite a frustrating early setback, this Texas team leader has built a business, and a real estate career, to be proud of.

Find out how this former yacht broker and her team create exceptional outcomes for their luxury clients through dedication, grit and caring.

Discover how Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, renowned for their extensive experience and success in the Miami Beach real estate market, seamlessly blend a passion for world-class design with a global client reach.

After surviving wartime and a city under siege, find out how team leader Senada Adžem built an award-winning real estate business.

Find out how this team leader went from hating real estate to becoming an award-winning broker with a focus on fostering the success of his agents.

Find out how this top luxury team leader and his marketing-forward Spears Group have transformed their corner of the Florida market.

Find out how team leader Andrew Warburton and The Warburton Team promote the ideal of homeownership for everyone.

Learn how these award-winning team members got their start in real estate and what they’re predicting for the year ahead.

Learn how Boston team leader Josh Muncey built his business through community presence, networking and smart leverage.

Troy Palmquist profiles luxury team leader Ed Kaminsky, a member of the council of eXp Luxury and founder of SportStar Relocation.

Are you a team that'd love to be featured? Do you know a wonderful team leader whose story you'd like to share? Please send your nominations to contributors@inman.com (and it's OK to vote for yourself).

