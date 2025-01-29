Whether you’re a seasoned real estate agent or just starting out, Rick Guerrero’s video will equip you with the knowledge to stand out online and convert your audience into clients.

Are you struggling to get traction on social media as a real estate agent? You’re not alone.

In this video, we uncover the real reasons why most Realtors are failing at social media — from missed opportunities to common mistakes.

But don’t worry, we won’t leave you hanging. We’ll also share actionable tips to turn your strategy around and start seeing real results that bring in high-quality leads for your real estate business.

Great accounts to follow on IG

Don’t make the same mistakes other Realtors are making on social media; learn from the best in the business.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Instagram or connect with him on LinkedIn.