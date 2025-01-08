Rick Guerrero delves into Freedman’s inspiring story and how her journey can guide aspiring agents in navigating our ever-evolving industry.

I recently had the honor to sit down with Lauren Freedman, a rockstar real estate agent in Connecticut, and her insights were nothing short of motivating. During our chat, it became clear that Freedman’s incredible success is rooted in her relentless dedication and thoughtful strategy in the real estate world.

Freedman’s entry into real estate began early, inspired by her family’s history — her mother worked as a real estate appraiser. After she earned her license, she skillfully juggled her new real estate career with a successful run in the restaurant business. It wasn’t until around 2015 that Freedman made the daring decision to commit fully to real estate, and the results have been remarkable.

In our discussion, Freedman highlighted the importance of hard work. She recounted how she consistently took holiday calls and filled her weekends with back-to-back open houses, showcasing her dedication to her clients. These unwavering efforts have propelled her into the elite top 0.1 percent of agents nationwide, with an impressive record: 150 units sold totaling $57 million, covering both buyers and listings.

Passion for authenticity

What sets Freedman apart is not just her outstanding results but also her genuine passion for creating authentic connections with her clients. She believes that the essence of her business lies in hard work and authentic relationships, a philosophy that resonates deeply with those she serves.

Be sure to catch the video, where Freedman’s experiences and key takeaways present a dynamic roadmap for success that could light the way for you on your real estate journey.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Instagram or connect with him on LinkedIn.