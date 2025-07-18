Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

Compass said it will share its 6,000-plus exclusive listings with brokerages and multiple listing services, as long as they don’t alter or monetize listings — or share listings with platforms that do.

Homes.com sent direct mailers to sellers across the country asking them to pay to ‘boost’ their homes Many agents have gathered in online forums to criticize the mailers as “unethical.” But Homes.com’s parent company says most agents are fine with them.

7 tired business strategies that are costing you closings Ditch the dead weight, lean into strategies that deliver and ensure every effort you make moves you toward a conversation that counts, Jimmy Burgess writes.

Zillow slams Compass’ ‘hidden listing scheme’ in new court filing The portal giant pushed back against arguments Compass had made in its complaint alleging antitrust activity and more, and asked the court to deny a request for a preliminary injunction that would prevent enforcement of Zillow’s new listing standards.

Being a neighborhood expert isn’t enough anymore If your entire value proposition is ‘I specialize in this neighborhood,’ then you’re putting a clock on your career, Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Kevelyn Guzman writes.

