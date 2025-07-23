Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR JULY

While we’ve long hoped for a rise in inventory, the result in some markets has been homes sitting on the market for longer than we’re used to, with frustrated sellers holding firm on prices and buyers believing their patience is (or should be) rewarded with greater negotiation power. In short, everybody wants what they want when they want it.

So in response to that stalemate, we want to know: Are you seeing prices dip in your market? If so, by how much? How are you setting expectations with sellers, and what are you advising your buyer clients? Are sellers choosing to delist, or are you finding ways to refresh stale listings without a price drop? Fill us in below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.