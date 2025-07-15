Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Open letters, lawsuits and pushback galore, the private listings debate, and a subsequent ban on listings that don’t comply with the Clear Cooperation Policy have agents and brokers lining up on different sides of an increasingly wide professional divide. Yet you still have to go out and talk to your sellers about their options while toeing the lines of compliance, best practices and brokerage guidance.

That’s why we want to know: Have you changed your process in light of the private listings drama? Are you talking to your sellers about private listings or touting the benefits of a wide rollout when marketing their home? What is your broker telling you about your options, and what are your colleagues saying? Have your clients asked about privately marketed listings or are they full-steam ahead, hoping to launch with the widest possible online exposure? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.