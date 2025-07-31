Find out how this industry leader, mentor and coach helps his agents lean into consistency to build reputations as productive, knowledgeable professionals with their fingers on the pulse of every market.

For Kevin Leatherman, founder of Leatherman Homes, the difference between doing a handful of deals a year and handling real volume is treating your business like a business. “You need systems, organization and strategy,” he said. “We’ve invested in serious tools that help us deliver serious results.”

As an independent and innovative boutique brokerage, Leatherman prides himself on expert-level negotiation that creates leverage, generates multiple offers and “guides conversations in a way that protects and benefits” seller clients. “My approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the rules, a strong sense of timing and the ability to communicate clearly and effectively with other agents,” he said.

Find out how this industry leader, mentor and coach helps his agents lean into consistency to build reputations as productive, knowledgeable professionals with their fingers on the pulse of every market.

Name: Kevin Leatherman

Title: Real estate broker

Experience: 32 years

Location: Rockville Centre, New York

Brokerage name: Leatherman Homes

Rankings: Out of 23,742 agents with sales in just Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Kevin Leatherman is No. 531 with $19,672,000 in closed sales volume LTM.

Team size: 21

Transaction sides: 42

Sales volume: $17,089,800

Awards: 2024 Long Island Business News “Influencer”: Real estate and construction

How did you get your start in real estate?

I started on Wall Street as a currency trader and bought my first property in Long Beach. After flipping a second unit in the same building — successfully, and in a buyer’s market — I realized I had a knack for it.

I got my license and quickly built a book of business. I left Wall Street behind and haven’t looked back. That first year was a major adjustment, but it set the stage for everything that followed.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

That it’s a profession, not a side hustle. Getting licensed is just the beginning. This industry changes constantly, and the best agents are always learning — attending trainings, staying current on regulations, sharpening their skills. If you want to succeed, you have to treat it like a craft.

What’s your top prediction for next year?

We’ll see further consolidation among agents. There’s going to be a sharper divide between those who produce and those who don’t. Brokerages are raising the bar; many won’t even take on agents who just want to “park” their license. The market is too complex, the risk too high and the liability too great. Skill and professionalism are non-negotiable.

What’s your top tip for newly licensed brokers?

Be organized — and immerse yourself in the business. Take every opportunity to learn: shadow experienced agents, help with open houses, attend inspections. Real estate is like cooking; you’ve got to get in the kitchen. You’ll learn more from five showings with a seasoned agent than from a dozen online courses.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

It’s not about your split. Especially early on, it’s about being in the right environment. Choose a brokerage that aligns with your goals and values. You don’t want to become another dropout statistic. Do your homework, set yourself up for success and find a place that invests in your growth.

Email Christy Murdock