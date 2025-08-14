While conferences and networking events may seem worlds apart from your favorite music festival, they have more in common than you may expect, Summer Goralik writes.

At first, music and real estate might seem worlds apart. But it turns out, the gatherings they create share a common melody. Listen, there’s only one way to start this piece: with a confession.

I’ve been to a lot of music festivals in my life — Austin City Limits, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Outside Lands and Coachella. I know the thrill of catching a headliner at golden hour, the spontaneous connections in the crowd and the long days that blur into unforgettable nights. But more than anything, there’s a pulse running through every festival, an energy you can see, feel and, if you’re willing, be part of.

During the most recent Inman Connect in San Diego, I couldn’t help but feel the rhythmic parallel. I jammed through the conference for three days straight. While I’ve never been a conference circuit regular, this year has been different. Three conferences in, I’m starting to see these forums a little differently.

This isn’t a recap. It’s my story of what surprised me, what struck a chord and why I now see these events as our industry’s own vibrant festival playground. I’ll also share a few tips I picked up along the way.

Track 1: The opener

Being a music lover, I’ve spent years following my favorite artists on stage. Festival life is a whole different animal, though. It’s a multi-day experience, usually held outdoors, where stamina is a prerequisite. Factor in large crowds, the blazing sun or unpredictable weather, and it’s really a marathon of sorts. For those reasons, it’s not for the faint of heart.

So believe me when I say: Real estate conferences are the music festivals of our industry. Sure, there may not be guitar solos or encore sets (yet), but the beat is strikingly similar — multiple stages, industry headliners, and a jam-packed lineup of sessions, panels and impromptu meetups.

And just like a music festival, some of the most rewarding moments happen when you wander off to a smaller stage and discover a new band. You give them a chance, they surprise you, and suddenly, you’ve got a whole new world of music in your pocket. Conferences can be like that, too. When you step into a less-hyped session or a conversation you didn’t plan for, you might find something unexpectedly brilliant.

Some people come to these conferences for the spotlight, others for the scene. A few are always on the hunt for the next opportunity. And just like festival veterans, the real estate conference landscape has its own mainstays, faces you see year after year (or month after month), moving through the halls like they know every stage and side door.

For most, I believe the real payoff is walking away with a spark of inspiration, a fresh perspective and a connection that stays with you long after the event ends.

Track 2: Soundcheck and stage fright

It feels a bit taboo to pull back the curtain on the backbeat, but like all great songs, when you listen closely, you find notes that are deliberate or begging for attention.

When I arrived at Inman Connect, I’ll just say it: I was slightly overwhelmed. Not by the logistics or my panel (at least not yet), but by the sheer expectation of it all. On Day 1, I wasn’t sure this was for me.

In conversations with others, some quietly admitted the same. It’s easy to feel like an outsider, even when you’re on the guest list.

The scene was eclectic: hallway meetings, vendor pitches, lobby bar introductions and elevator catch-ups. I quickly learned that the seasoned attendees don’t necessarily come for the sessions. They come for the interactions in between, the spur-of-the-moment exchanges and unexpected collisions.

Still, I was hoping to walk away with something more, a souvenir of knowledge, a party favor filled with fresh insight. I wasn’t chasing the VIPs. I was just looking for something real. Or maybe, in the spirit of this piece, simply waiting to hear my song.

Track 3: On the mic

Then came my panel. Twenty minutes on private listings with Cara Ameer, who, by the way, is even more insightful and gracious than I expected. She was a calming presence in the green room, which honestly felt like the backstage of a late-night show. I did my best to steady my nerves.

There were real estate “celebs” everywhere. Some I’ve followed for years, while the content of others regularly shows up on screens big and small. But before I could get caught up in it all, I was called to the stage.

The stage lights were blinding. I squinted into what felt like oncoming traffic. At first, I couldn’t read the audience at all. Then, midway through, a few cheers broke out, confirmed later by others. It was brief and unexpected, like a surprise wave at a Dodgers game, and it gave me just enough momentum to stay the course.

I wasn’t nervous about public speaking. I’ve done that plenty. What made me anxious was the truth I knew I was about to say. Because, as I told the crowd, I can only be honest here. That’s my baseline speed.

So in case you’re curious, here’s one thing I said: Seller’s choice? For me, those words in the context of the private listing debate have lost all their luster and glory. They’re starting to feel like a deflated birthday balloon five days after the party: once full of meaning but now lying limp on the floor.

What should represent fiduciary duty and empowerment has been co-opted, actually hijacked, to justify exclusivity. Leo Pareja called it “weaponized” in a recent op-ed. I’ll go one further: It plays like bait-and-switch, a marketing tactic or sound bite propped up to support the private listing network pitch.

Because that’s exactly what it is — a pitch, not a seller-specific strategy grounded in actual need. And honestly, I am not buying it.

Track 4: Headliner energy

Then came Tony Hawk.

His keynote was electric, seemingly without trying. I’ve admired him for years, and listening to his story, told with unfiltered honesty and quiet humility, was a highlight. At one point, he mentioned his Hollywood debut in Gleaming the Cube, and I’ll admit, I was one of the few in the room who yelled out in appreciation.

He shared his journey like the ultimate skateboard ride, literally. It had a unique cadence, complete with wipeouts and flashes of redemption (and ollies, for the skateboard enthusiasts, which I once was, proudly riding my Powell Peralta board).

But the turning point that stuck with me? He told us how he decided to go “pro.” Standing in line at a competition, he was asked to check a box — amateur or pro. He didn’t overthink it. He just checked the “pro” box.

Sometimes you move forward without a grand plan. You say yes, shift your mindset and figure it out as you go. That’s not recklessness; it’s thoughtful courage.

That’s when the now-famous line from the ’90s film Swingers came to mind. Trent (Vince Vaughn) tells Mike, “You’re so money, and you don’t even know it.” All I could think about was Tony: humble, authentic and effortlessly legendary.

Track 5: Tips from the tour bus

If you’re thinking of attending one of these industry festivals, here are a few things I learned:

Don’t go to every session. You don’t have to, and in some ways, it’s a misuse of time. Leave space for You don’t have to, and in some ways, it’s a misuse of time. Leave space for spontaneity — it may lead to the most meaningful conversations.

Be intentional with your time. I met with a few people for just 15–20 minutes, and those were some of the best (and most efficient) meetings of the week.

Reach out to people. Don’t wait to be asked. If you admire someone, message them and invite them to coffee.

Mix it up. Attend some sessions outside your area of expertise to expand your thinking.

Take notes, because some old-school practices still hold water.

Put the phone down , and be present when you’re with others.

Set goals. For me, three was the magic number: meet with three people, attend at least three sessions, and come home with three (well-documented) takeaways.

Life and work tip: Be yourself. Life is too short to pretend to be someone you’re not. This comes with a lasting payout, no matter which hat you are wearing.

Final track: The chord that lingers

At the beginning, I wondered if I was suited for these events. By the end, I was laughing so hard with people I had only just met that tears streamed down my face. True story.

I connected with others I’d only known through DMs, email threads or webinar screens. I reached out to real estate legends, and a few reached out to me. Somewhere between the stage lights and hallway talk, it became a genuine feel-good experience.

What makes these conferences memorable isn’t the sessions or the after-parties. It’s the people who show up, not just physically but fully. And, like anything, it’s the level of engagement that makes the difference.

Like a music festival, the greatest potential is what you make of it.

If you’ve ever stepped into one of these events wondering whether you’ll fit in or stand out, you’re not alone. And if you find yourself on the fence, staring at a metaphorical checkbox, unsure whether to go “pro”…

Go.

And when you do, I’ll want to hear your experience — whether you live for the spotlight, linger in the crowd or just soak it all in. More than that, I’ll want to know what songs you heard, if you discovered any new bands worth listening to and whether you added a beat or two to the collective melody.

Until then.