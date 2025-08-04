Last week, the industry’s biggest names took the stage at Inman Connect San Diego to talk about real estate’s hottest topics and biggest controversies.

When you’re boots on the ground in your business day-to-day, it’s tough to come up for air and get the 30,000-foot view of what’s going on in the industry. That’s why conference season is such an important part of so many agents’ year: It provides the opportunity to catch up on the issues that will affect your business both this fall and in the years to come.

This week, at its gorgeous new West Coast venue, Inman Connect San Diego showcased some of real estate’s biggest names talking about the issues that will impact the way agents do business, the commissions they’ll earn and how many will stay in for the long haul. I’ve rounded up the

On the same day CoStar filed a lawsuit against Zillow, CEO Andy Florance took the stage at Inman Connect San Diego in front of hundreds of industry insiders and alongside Inman CEO Emily Paquette. There, he declared victory, calling Homes.com the No. 1 residential real estate search portal.

“I would say that we are really in a universe of one,” Florance said. “We’re the only portal that is focused on marketing the real estate, giving the agent the tools that are really effective at helping them market the real estate on behalf of the owner.”

“We’re not competing against either Realtor or Zillow for customers,” he added. “We are doing something completely different. In essence, we are now No. 1 at that.”

Whether you agree with Florance’s assessment of his portals’ impact, wonder about the future of artificial intelligence, want to tune out the always-heated debate around the Clear Cooperation Policy or simply want to hear some good news and encouraging words from leadership during one of real estate’s most frustrating and protracted down markets, ICSD’s stage offered expert insights from the biggest names in the industry last week.

Check out the lineup below, then start planning to be front row center at an upcoming Inman event.

From the main stage at Inman Connect San Diego, Anywhere’s Ryan Schneider envisioned an era in real estate where a smaller number of competitors deliver a higher level of value for buyers and sellers.

Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales said it’s time to turn the page on Clear Cooperation and focus on solving consumers’ main challenge — affordability.

Glenn Kelman said it was a tough decision to sell, but one that ultimately will empower the company to better compete with portal giants like Zillow, Realtor.com and Homes.com.

The shifting market, new buyer behavior and technology are changing how brokers approach their business, Anthony Lamacchia, Alex Vidal and Leo Pareja told ICSD attendees.

Side’s Guy Gal says the greatest threat to the industry are Realtor associations, multiple listing services and brokerages that depend on inexperienced agents to generate profits

Jason Oppenheim and Ivan Sher participated in an intense debate about Clear Cooperation at Inman Luxury Connect. The issue remains among the most polarizing real estate has seen in years.

Kevin Sears was optimistic, but said that NAR membership is projected to drop by 150,000 members and the organization will face a $30 million deficit.

C-Suite executives from Douglas Elliman, Engel & Völkers and Sotheby’s International Realty discuss what buyers are looking for in a panel conversation at Luxury Connect.

Inman News founder Brad Inman painted a picture at Inman Connect San Diego of a future in which AI brings homes directly to consumers and makes the transaction easier and more joyful.

