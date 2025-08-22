Compass agent Gail Bomze was arrested after allegedly biting a 7-year-old child during a free t-shirt toss at East Hamptons’ Tuesdays on Main beach concert series. Bomze denies the allegations and says she was pushed to the ground by teenagers during the event.

A New York City-based luxury real estate agent was arrested last week after allegedly biting a seven-year-old girl during a free t-shirt giveaway at a Hamptons concert.

But Gail Bomze, who is an agent with Compass, denied the allegations and says that she herself was a victim at the summer concert series that seems to have gotten out of hand.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

According to an arrest report first reported on by Page Six, during the free Tuesdays on Main beach concert in East Hampton on Tuesday, Bomze was seen “kicking and punching kids” while fighting for a t-shirt tossed by staff from a balcony. A girl reported to police that the woman “grabbed her right arm and bit [it],” which allegedly broke the skin and drew blood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local TV (@ltveh)

Bomze has been in the real estate industry since 2003, was featured in an episode of Million Dollar Listing, and has guided high-profile clients, like journalist and talk show host Geraldo Rivera, through luxury transactions.

After the incident, the injured child’s parents reportedly called the police and searched the area. Bomze was later arrested and charged with third-degree assault and endangering a child. After being issued an appearance ticket, Bomze was released.

Bomze declined to comment to Inman for this story, as did Compass. Her attorney, Christopher McGuire of McGuire, Palaez, Bennett and Belcastro did not immediately respond to Inman’s request for comment, but told Page Six that the 75-year-old grandmother “categorically denies these allegations.”

“[Bomze] was knocked to the ground in the chaos by a group of teenagers during the t-shirt toss, leaving her sore and injured, and reported her concerns in writing to the event organizers the very next day,” McGuire said.

“The organizers promptly called her, apologized, and assured her that changes would be made to improve safety. She has also met with police to raise her own concerns and asked that the incident be investigated. This unfortunate episode could have been avoided with better event management and appropriate crowd control measures in place.”

This year marks the fourth year that the free summer concert series, which is put on by the East Hampton Village Foundation and other sponsors, has taken place. According to the event’s website, attendance each week ranges from around 2,000 to 5,000 people, with police, fire and EMS personnel staffing the event.

East Village Foundation CEO and Chairman Bradford Billet told Page Six, “Tuesdays at Main has been a beloved, safe and family-friendly concert series for more than five seasons, bringing together people of all ages without a single prior incident. We strongly condemn this alleged, isolated incident.

“The safety, security and enjoyment of our residents and visitors are our highest priority, and we remain committed to ensuring these concerts continue as a safe, welcoming community tradition for all.”

Some of Bomze’s noteworthy sales in the past have included a $19.55 million sale of a home on Park Avenue in Lenox Hill and the $14.5 million sale of a home on East 64th Street in Lenox Hill.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson