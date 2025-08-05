Innovation is in our DNA at Inman — that’s why we’re excited about August’s Technology and Innovation Month. We’ll kick it off by celebrating the companies and individuals pushing the industry forward with an expanded slate of Inman Innovator Awards at Inman Connect San Diego. Then, we’ll continue to celebrate the brightest minds in real estate all month long.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Advances over the past couple of years mean that a lot of different tools are included under the umbrella of “technology.” From your cellphone itself to the apps on it, from your old-school CRM to your AI assistant, your favorite tech could be an oldie but goodie that you can’t do without or a brand-new platform you’re still noodling around with.

Since our theme month focus is on innovation and technology, tell us what tech you can’t live without? Do you favor your cellphone, laptop or tablet? Do you market primarily on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok? Do you rely on the SEO juice of Zillow to raise your profile, or are you a Homes.com early adopter? Give us the lowdown on your favorite tech tool below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

