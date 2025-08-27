Scripts feel canned and box you in, coach Darryl Davis writes. Dialogues give you a framework for conversations, while leaving room for your personality.

You’ve probably heard trainers say, “Memorize your scripts!” But let me be clear: I’ve never believed in memorizing canned real estate scripts. Not once. What I believe in — and what I teach — are dialogues: Easy, connective conversation starters that help agents stay on track and, honestly, mostly for the phone. They’re there to help agents get past that fear of picking it up in the first place.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

Because here’s the reality: In person, you can’t have a real conversation if you’re stuck in your head, trying to remember the next line. You have to be in the conversation — listening, responding, connecting.

Real estate scripts feel canned. They box you in. Dialogues give you a framework, but they leave room for you — your personality, your voice, your heart — and to hear what the other person is communicating to you.

The reality is that the minute you sound rehearsed, clients tune out. They don’t want a script, to be sold or to feel like they are being “techniqued.” They want a real conversation with someone who can be an advocate for them.

I know a thing or 2 about scripts

When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was be an actor and a comedian. And I did it for a while — script in hand, rehearsing lines, delivering punchlines. But then I landed in real estate and never looked back.

Here’s the thing: While scripts are imperative for a successful production, they don’t belong in today’s real estate conversations with buyers and sellers. Real estate isn’t theater. You’re not auditioning for a part. You’re building trust, solving problems and guiding people through one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.

That requires authenticity — not canned lines.

Dialogues are training wheels

Think of dialogues like training wheels: They keep you steady while you’re learning, give you confidence to start pedaling and stop you from crashing when the road gets bumpy.

Dialogues are there to:

Build muscle memory for conversations that matter

Teach you the rhythm of connecting on the phone

Keep you from going blank when someone throws an objection your way

But training wheels aren’t meant to stay on forever. At some point, you have to ride. That means letting your personality shine through, personalizing your approach and having conversations that feel like you — not like a script you’re trying to remember.

Head vs. heart

Here’s the danger of sticking with canned lines: They live in your head. They make you focus on remembering instead of connecting.

When you sell from your head only, you:

Sound rehearsed instead of real

Miss the chance to connect emotionally

Make the client feel like “just another lead”

Heart-led conversations, on the other hand, live in your relationships. They’re conversational, empathetic and adaptable. They allow you to respond to the person in front of you — not just to the line you practiced last week.

What clients really want

Let’s be honest: Consumers are more skeptical than ever. Between lawsuits, shifting commissions and endless “discount” pitches, they’re already on high alert. The last thing they want is to feel like they’re being funneled through a sales script.

What do they want instead?

To feel listened to

To trust the person across the table

To know they’re more than just the next deal on your list

They want a professional who cares more about their goals than about delivering a “perfect line.”

How to make the shift

So, how do you move from canned to connected? Here are four practical steps:

Practice until it’s yours: Use dialogues as a framework, but personalize them until the words feel natural in your mouth. Swap lines for questions: Instead of rattling off a statement, ask a question that draws the client out. Then listen. Add your own stories: People connect with stories more than statistics. Weave in short, personal anecdotes and analogies that bring the conversation to life. Lead with heart: Let your sincerity show. When clients can feel your intent to help, they relax and open up.

Try this challenge

Over the next week, pick one situation where you’d normally lean on a canned line — an objection, a phone call, a presentation. Instead of defaulting to the dialogue exactly as written, pause. Ask a genuine question. Tell a story. Make use of a great metaphor. Say it your way.

Then write down what happened. Did the client respond differently? Did you feel more confident? Did the conversation flow better?

That’s how growth happens — not by memorizing, but by practicing until the words are yours. Canned real estate scripts may feel safe, but they’re a dead end. Dialogues are tools — but only when you adapt them to sound like you.

Because at the end of the day, clients don’t hire a script. They hire a person. They hire someone they trust. They hire you.