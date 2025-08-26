Stop being mean to your mind, coach Darryl Davis writes. Don’t let negative self-talk and your inner saboteur rob you of the confidence you’ve earned.

If you talked to me the way you talk to yourself, we wouldn’t be friends. In fact, I probably wouldn’t even take your call. I’m not trying to be mean; I just want to make a point. Your real estate self-sabotage isn’t serving you.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

Think about it: If you spoke to your clients, your family or even strangers on the street the way you sometimes speak to yourself in your head — constantly pointing out flaws, comparing, doubting — you wouldn’t keep many relationships, would you? And yet, for many real estate professionals, this is the loop that runs nonstop in the background.

“Why did I say that?”

“I should be further along by now.”

“I’ll never be as good as her.”

“I blew it again.”

“What’s WRONG with me?”

“I’m no good at this.”

It’s a soundtrack of self-sabotage, and here’s the real danger: There’s no room in that kind of headspace for the thing agents need more than anything in front of clients or prospects (or anyone for that matter today) — confidence.

Confidence is the currency of real estate

You’ve done the work. You’ve studied. You’ve passed exams. You’ve invested time, energy and money to become licensed by your state. You’ve chosen a career that requires courage, perseverance and resilience. And yet, many agents let one Facebook post from a competitor that looks like they’ve got it all together or one rough client interaction send them spiraling into self-doubt.

Here’s the truth: Clients don’t hire you because you know every single answer on the spot. They hire you because they trust you. And trust begins with confidence.

When your inner dialogue is constantly tearing you down, confidence doesn’t stand a chance. If you wouldn’t accept that kind of negativity from a client, a colleague or a friend, why accept it from yourself?

The ‘Wins of the Week’ practice

That’s why, on our Monday morning calls, the first thing we do is share what we call “Wins of the Week.” It might sound simple, but it’s powerful.

Here’s how it works: Before diving into strategies, roleplaying, problem-solving or market updates, we ask agents to acknowledge their wins — big or small — from the past week.

Sometimes, it’s massive:

“I just listed my first $2 million property.”

“I helped two buyers in one week get their offers accepted.”

But often, it’s the everyday victories:

“I added 20 people to my sphere of influence.”

“I finally organized my desk.”

“I faced my fear and called a FSBO.”

What happens next is the magic. As one agent shares, others nod, smile and get inspired. Suddenly, what seemed “too small to mention” becomes a spark for someone else: If she can celebrate adding 20 people to her list, I can celebrate, too. If he can push through fear and make that call, maybe I can, too.

Acknowledging wins increases what psychologists call your “happiness baseline” — the mental set point that helps you weather stress and setbacks. And in an industry where setbacks are guaranteed, raising that baseline can be the difference between burnout and breakthrough.

Why wins matter

Here’s why this matters for you:

Wins shift your focus. Your brain can’t dwell on failure and victory at the same time. By noticing wins, you train your mind to look for progress instead of problems. Wins build momentum. Success breeds success. Acknowledging what you’ve accomplished fuels the energy to tackle what’s next. Wins inspire others. Just like in our calls, sharing your wins with colleagues or even clients can lift those around you. People love to be around positivity. Wins rebuild confidence. Each small success reminds you that you are capable, prepared and equipped to handle the challenges ahead.

In short, wins are confidence deposits in your mental bank account. The more you make, the more resilient and resourceful you become.

Stop comparing. Start acknowledging

One of the biggest thieves of confidence is comparison. You scroll through social media, see another agent celebrating a closing, and immediately think, I’m behind. I’m not enough.

But you’re comparing your behind-the-scenes to someone else’s highlight reel. You don’t see their late nights, their struggles or the deals that fell apart before that win.

Instead of comparing, start acknowledging. Look at your week and ask:

What did I do well?

Where did I show courage?

What small step moved me forward?

Even if the answer is, I didn’t quit, that’s still a win.

Confidence isn’t arrogance

Now, let’s be clear: Confidence isn’t about pretending you’re perfect. It’s not about knowing everything or never making mistakes. Confidence is about trust — trust in your ability to figure it out, to serve your clients well and to keep going even when it’s tough.

Arrogance pushes people away. Confidence draws them in. And when your inner voice shifts from “You’re not good enough” to “You’ve got this,” clients feel it. They respond to it. And they choose to work with you because of it.

A practical shift: From critic to coach

Here’s a simple practice to start shifting that inner dialogue:

Catch the critic. Notice when your thoughts turn harsh or judgmental.

Question it. Ask yourself, “ Would I say this to a friend?” If not, why say it to yourself?

Flip it. Reframe the thought as if you were coaching someone else. Instead of, “ You’re terrible at this,” say, “ That didn’t go as planned, but here’s what you can learn for next time.”

Over time, this rewires your inner voice from critic to coach. And that coach — the one who believes in you, encourages you and celebrates your progress — is the voice clients need you to bring to the table.

Be kinder to your mind

Real estate is not for the faint of heart. You’re juggling contracts, negotiations, emotions and expectations daily. The last thing you need is an enemy inside your own head.

So, stop being so mean to your mind. You’ve put in the time, the energy and the commitment to be here. Don’t let real estate self-sabotage rob you of the confidence you’ve earned.

Celebrate your wins. Learn from your losses. Speak to yourself with the same encouragement you’d give to a colleague or client. Because at the end of the day, your clients don’t just buy homes with you — they buy confidence in you.

And that confidence starts with how you speak to yourself.