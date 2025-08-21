Underselling yourself is a luxury you can’t afford in this tough market, coach Darryl Davis writes. Here are the strategies you need to prove your worth (and protect your commission).

In a challenging market, it becomes harder to get clients to commit and protect your commission. On a recent call, an agent shared a story that’s becoming all too common this year. She’d met with buyers, walked them through the buyer agency agreement requirements, and they hesitated.

They said they weren’t ready to commit and definitely didn’t want to sign on any dotted lines. So, she didn’t press the point, worried about scaring them off in a slow market, and offered to “keep working together.”

A few weeks later, they bought a home with another agent.

Even in a world where buyer agency agreements are now the rule, fear can push agents to sidestep the very tools meant to protect them. Her decision came from the same place many agents find themselves in today: Business is slow, expenses are rising, and every lead feels too precious to risk losing.

But here’s the hard truth: When you avoid protecting your value because you’re afraid of losing a client, you’ve already lost.

Why devaluing yourself is riskier now than ever

In today’s climate:

More buyers and sellers are price-shopping agents.

Commission conversations are more transparent — and more scrutinized — than ever.

Every dollar you discount is a dollar you can’t replace in an economy where everything costs more.

When you let fear, a slow month or a low bank balance dictate your pricing, you’re telling the market you’re a commodity. And commodities are chosen for price, not value.

5 moves to protect your commission (and prove your worth) right now

1. Decide your fee for sellers and buyers — and hold it



Calculate your real cost of doing business — marketing, staging advice, showing schedules, travel time, negotiations — and pair it with your expertise and track record. That number is your fee. Commit to it.

2. Master your value communication



It’s not enough to know your worth — you have to articulate it in a way that shifts the conversation from cost to outcome. This means:

Leading with the client’s bottom line.

Explaining how you deliver results.

Showing proof through real examples.

Short example:



When asked why they should pay you X percent when another agent offered less, you can say:

“I understand wanting to save on commission, but my focus is on maximizing your net. The last seller I worked with faced the same decision — they chose me, and we sold their home for $20,000 over asking. Even after my fee, they walked away with significantly more than they would have with the discount agent.”

3. Overcome your own fear-based decisions



Fear-based decisions lead to reactive pricing, poor boundaries and burnout.

Try this:

Write down your top three fears about losing business.

Challenge each one with facts. (“If I insist on my fee, I lose clients” becomes “If I insist on my fee, I lose the wrong clients.”)

Daily affirmations: These can reinforce your confidence, remind you of your worth and keep you focused on the incredible value you bring to the table every single day. Say them out loud, write them down, and let them fuel your energy and mindset!

“I am a skilled professional who delivers exceptional results for my clients, guiding them through one of the most significant decisions of their lives with expertise and care.” “My dedication, knowledge and commitment to excellence make me an invaluable asset to every client I serve, and my work creates lasting value in their lives.” “I am confident in my ability to solve problems, negotiate effectively and provide unmatched service, earning the trust and respect of my clients every step of the way.”



Quick confidence boost: At the end of each day, jot down three wins — even small ones. They build your evidence bank.

4. Track your metrics — and use them in client conversations



Numbers make your value visible. Track:

Average days on market

List-to-sale price ratio

Client satisfaction or referral rate

Example:

“My listings sell, on average, 12 days faster than the market average. That speed saves you carrying costs and helps you move forward faster.”

5. Educate clients about the market



Don’t assume clients know what’s happening right now. Take time to explain:

Why pricing and timing matter more in a shifting market

How strategy affects net proceeds

What risks they’d avoid by working with you

When clients understand the complexity of real estate transactions, they stop seeing your fee as a cost and start seeing it as an investment.

Quick win for agents feeling stuck

Call or message five past clients today. Check in, ask how they’re doing, and remind them you’re there to help. This can spark referrals, listings and re-engagement — often faster than chasing cold leads.

Shut it down! 3 phrases to protect your commission (without sounding defensive)

Reframe the value conversation



“Let’s focus on what really matters: Your bottom line. My role is to ensure you walk away with the most money possible. The strategies I bring to the table are designed to maximize your net proceeds — not just cover my fee, but leave you in a stronger financial position.”

Highlight your expertise with a case study



“In this market, results matter. For example, I recently worked with a homeowner in a similar situation, and we sold their property for $15,000 over asking price. That’s the kind of expertise and outcome I bring to the table for my clients.”

Position your fee as an investment



“Think of my fee as an investment in your success. It covers the tools, strategies and expertise that ensure your home gets maximum exposure, attracts the right buyers and sells for the best possible price. Cutting the fee would mean cutting corners — and that’s not how I work.”

The reality check

You’re not just competing with other agents — you’re competing with inflation, stricter rules and clients being told by the internet they can “do it themselves.”

That’s why it’s not enough to know your value. You have to communicate it clearly, defend it confidently and align your actions with it daily.

Final pep talk

You’re not just an agent. You’re a trusted advisor, a problem-solver and a guide through one of the most significant financial and emotional decisions in your clients’ lives.

Stand tall. Know your worth. And remember, in an economy where everything costs more, your value is worth more, not less.