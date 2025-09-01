Even if you’re following every moment of the current news cycle, you’re bound to feel like you’re constantly playing catch up. Between the ups and downs of mortgage rates, market inventory and the always chaotic national government, every day seems to bring a new crisis.

Last week, the president announced that he had “removed” Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position, in a move that was called “unprecedented.” Cook responded with a lawsuit of her own, alleging that the attempted firing was in violation of the Federal Reserve Act.

The move against Cook was just the latest salvo in Trump’s ongoing feud with the Fed over interest rates, which he and his administration argue should be reduced. However, Matt Carter writes this week, “usurping the Fed’s independence might backfire and push mortgage rates higher if bond markets revolt.”

While Trump blames interest rates for the housing market’s woes, a mixed bag of inventory woes and economic uncertainty has created a “tale of two markets,” with some areas seeing strong buyer’s markets and others still stymied by a one-two punch of high prices and low inventory.

With 7.24 million Americans out of work in July and payroll growth slowing to an average of 35,000 jobs a month, the Fed is expected to pivot from fighting inflation to preserving jobs.

Pending home sales, a leading indicator of expected home sale closings, fell 0.4 percent nationally in July, according to National Association of Realtors data.

The Midwest is home to some of the hottest markets in the country, while other regions face a lackluster year. What gives?

Last week, Inman’s contributors also had governmental and economic shifts on the brain, writing about recent changes to the tax code and the impact of the national debt on housing.

For both new investors and established players, Kevin DeCicco writes, these updates mean more tools for building and preserving real estate wealth across generations.

Here’s why the national debt is bad news for housing Windermere economist Jeff Tucker breaks down the impact of government debt and the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on the real estate market.

