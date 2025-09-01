Even if you’re following every moment of the current news cycle, you’re bound to feel like you’re constantly playing catch up. Between the ups and downs of mortgage rates, market inventory and the always chaotic national government, every day seems to bring a new crisis.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

Last week, the president announced that he had “removed” Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position, in a move that was called “unprecedented.” Cook responded with a lawsuit of her own, alleging that the attempted firing was in violation of the Federal Reserve Act.

READ: Fed governor sues Trump over ‘illegal’ firing

The move against Cook was just the latest salvo in Trump’s ongoing feud with the Fed over interest rates, which he and his administration argue should be reduced. However, Matt Carter writes this week, “usurping the Fed’s independence might backfire and push mortgage rates higher if bond markets revolt.”

Why Trump’s moves to control Fed could send mortgage rates higher by Matt Carter

While Trump blames interest rates for the housing market’s woes, a mixed bag of inventory woes and economic uncertainty has created a “tale of two markets,” with some areas seeing strong buyer’s markets and others still stymied by a one-two punch of high prices and low inventory.

Homebuyers are out in force and mortgage rates are coming down

With 7.24 million Americans out of work in July and payroll growth slowing to an average of 35,000 jobs a month, the Fed is expected to pivot from fighting inflation to preserving jobs.

New sales numbers are out. These 9 charts show what’s happening where you live

Pending home sales, a leading indicator of expected home sale closings, fell 0.4 percent nationally in July, according to National Association of Realtors data.

Why is Midwest real estate beating the rest of the country?

The Midwest is home to some of the hottest markets in the country, while other regions face a lackluster year. What gives?

Last week, Inman’s contributors also had governmental and economic shifts on the brain, writing about recent changes to the tax code and the impact of the national debt on housing.

3 big tax wins for investors in the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

For both new investors and established players, Kevin DeCicco writes, these updates mean more tools for building and preserving real estate wealth across generations.

Here’s why the national debt is bad news for housing

Windermere economist Jeff Tucker breaks down the impact of government debt and the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on the real estate market.

The Download is a column in which Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the past week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on.

lenders
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×