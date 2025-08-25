Many of us make decisions based on past experience, instinct and vibes, whether it’s what to wear in the morning or what’s going on in the local real estate market. We get hints from phone calls and emails with members of our spheres of influence or from conversations in coffee shops and grocery lines.

Now, however, as markets shift in multiple directions, it’s important to dig down and look at real numbers so that you can understand what’s happening now and what’s coming down the pike. That allows you to educate clients and help them make decisions based on facts and not opinion.

Today in The Download, we’re looking at data — both expert opinions based on current trends and data tools you can use (courtesy of Inman) to make your next client encounter a masterclass in analysis and consultative service.

This week, Inman’s Taylor Anderson didn’t just bring you market insights; he told the story of today’s changing market through maps he created with Inman’s new Market Explorer tool, which helps you form a picture of data and put it to work to understand what’s going on in your area better. Covering days on market, pricing and sales statistics provided by Redfin, Anderson’s six maps move you from facts and figures on a spreadsheet to visualization, offering added perspective to data analysis.

Create interactive maps with Market Explorer and interactive charts with Market Trends. These Market View tools take you all the way to ZIP code level, allowing you to dig deep and put data to work in your deal-making.

Want a real-world perspective on putting these tools into operation? Earlier this month, when Inman launched Market Explorer and Market Trends, senior housing specialist Rachael Hite was first in line, using them to help her clients make decisions. Here, she shows you how she incorporated these insights into her client presentations.

The agents who will thrive this year aren’t waiting for the market to change, Jimmy Burgess writes. They’re making the market work for them. Here he sits down with Chris Kelly, president and CEO at HomeServices of America, and David Childers, President at Keeping Current Matters, to discuss what they view as the best data agents can utilize to grow their businesses right now.

The Download is a column in which Inman's Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the past week to give you what you'll need to meet Monday head-on.