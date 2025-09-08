After a painful conversation with potential sellers, learn how broker Josh Ries renewed his commitment to personal communication.

A few years ago, I lost a listing in the most painful way possible. Not to another agent. Not to pricing. Not even to timing.

I lost it to my own AI automation.

The sellers sat across from me during the listing appointment and asked a question I’ll never forget:

“Over the past three months, we’ve only talked to your computer. Do you even have time to help us sell our home if you couldn’t call us yourself?”

That was the gut punch. I walked out of that appointment and promised myself I would never let it happen again.

Where we went wrong

Like many agents, I was excited about automation when I first implemented an IDX website with a built-in CRM and AI chat. On paper, it looked like a game-changer. It promised to improve nurture, save time and scale client touchpoints.

And at first, it worked. The messages went out, the emails fired, the system hummed. Everything seemed to be on track.

But by the three-month mark, clients noticed something I was trying to ignore: The automation wasn’t supplementing my relationship with them; it was replacing it.

And when trust is replaced by a chatbot, you don’t just risk lower conversion. You risk losing the business altogether.

The lesson: People hire you, not your bot

The big takeaway for me was simple: Relationships cannot be automated.

Clients don’t hire your CRM. They don’t hire your chat assistant. They hire you.

AI is powerful, but it cannot build trust. And in real estate, trust is the currency that leads to contracts and closings.

When we leaned too heavily on AI to handle nurture, clients saw right through it. They felt ignored, undervalued and disconnected. And that one question at the listing table proved it.

How we use AI now

We didn’t abandon AI after that mistake. We retooled it. Today, we use AI for the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that don’t touch the client relationship directly.

For example, one of our most effective workflows is content repurposing. We take transcripts from our short-form videos and run them through AI to turn them into blog posts, emails and social media content. That single adjustment saves hours of writing time every week.

But here’s the key difference: The time we save is reinvested into personal outreach. Calls. Texts. Networking. Face-to-face conversations. All the things that actually build trust.

In other words, AI frees us to be more human, not less.

The problem I see everywhere

The more I consult with agents and teams, the more I see the same mistake I made: letting AI run client nurture.

Sales reps from tech companies pitch it as efficiency. “Let the system follow up for you,” they say. But what actually happens is conversion rates tank.

Why? Because clients know when they’re talking to automation. They feel the lack of connection. They know when it’s not really you.

And once that trust erodes, it’s hard to get back.

A smarter way to leverage AI

Here’s how I now coach agents to think about AI:

Use it to multiply your time: Let AI handle data entry, note organization, task reminders or repurposing content you already created.

Do not let it replace your voice: The minute AI becomes your client’s only point of contact, you’ve lost what makes you irreplaceable.

Think augmentation, not substitution: The best results come when AI takes the grunt work off your plate so you can do more of what actually matters.

When you do this, AI becomes a competitive advantage. While other agents lose ground trying to outsource trust to technology, you gain ground by combining efficiency with personal connection.

Bringing it all together

The listing I lost taught me a painful truth: No amount of automation can replace the value of a genuine human relationship.

AI is a phenomenal tool, and when used correctly, it can make you faster, more consistent and more effective. But when it becomes the stand-in for your voice and presence, it hurts more than it helps.

At the end of the day, real estate is still a people business. Clients want to know you have time for them. They want to feel seen, heard and valued.

So yes, lean on AI. Use it to clear your plate. But make sure the time you gain is invested back into personal connection, because people hire you, not your bot.