Josh Ries offers strategies to help you create a leaner, more efficient real estate business without cutting into your lead generation or hampering growth.

When margins tighten, most agents feel the pressure to pour more money into lead generation. But more dollars don’t always mean better results. In fact, for many teams and solo agents, the fastest path to profitability is not about spending more; it’s about cutting from your real estate marketing spend what doesn’t work.

In 2018, we took a hard look at our own real estate business and realized that our marketing expenses had ballooned. A lot of it was just waste. Once we trimmed those costs and got more disciplined, our cost per acquisition dropped and our profits grew, without sacrificing lead flow.

5 places to cut your real estate marketing spend

Here are five lessons we learned that any agent can apply to cutting their real estate marketing spend, no matter the size of your business.

1. Audit every expense and cut the fat

Small charges add up faster than you think. When we pulled our monthly statements, we saw dozens of “micro-transactions” from apps, platforms and subscriptions we weren’t even using. They seemed harmless at $20 or $50 apiece, but collectively they were eating into our profitability.

The fix was simple: If we hadn’t used it in the past 30 days, we cut it. Most of these services can be reactivated later if needed, but paying for tools that don’t add value is like carrying extra weight uphill; it slows you down. After trimming those recurring costs, our acquisition costs came down noticeably, and our budget could be reinvested in areas that actually produced results.

2. Stop spending on generic boosted posts

Boosted posts look attractive because they’re easy and inexpensive to launch. But they’re one of the most inefficient ways to advertise listings. Platforms like Facebook or Instagram only allow short campaign runs, usually five to seven days. Just when the algorithm starts to gather data, the boost ends, and the optimization resets.

That cycle means you’re essentially throwing money away. You’re paying for reach without building momentum. We found that dozens of small boosts across listings and posts added up to thousands over time, all without improving lead quality. Once we cut boosted posts and instead focused on ads that could be tested and optimized, our results improved, and our spend went down.

3. Leverage open houses for free exposure

Open houses are often thought of as a way to meet buyers, but their marketing value is far greater. The moment you schedule an open house in the MLS, the major third-party platforms, such as Zillow, Realtor.com and Redfin, begin pushing that listing out to their massive databases.

We started leaning on open houses not just as lead events but as exposure engines. Our sellers could see the difference in the data: views, saves and traffic would spike in the days surrounding an open house. And because those platforms have far bigger audiences than any team or brokerage can reach on its own, we were essentially getting free national marketing for our listings.

Yes, some buyer leads slip through to the listing portals. But if the primary goal is to sell the home, this strategy gives sellers confidence while saving you thousands in unnecessary ad spend.

4. Test content organically before paying for ads

We used to throw money at ad copy and creative, only to discover weeks later that it didn’t convert. The lesson: Paid ads shouldn’t be where you test ideas.

Instead, we began posting content organically first — videos, graphics or written posts — and tracking which ones outperformed our averages. If a post resonated, then we promoted it as a formal ad campaign. That shift meant we were only investing money behind proven performers. It cut down on waste and allowed us to optimize faster.

The takeaway? Data is free if you’re willing to test organically. Paid campaigns should be about scaling what already works, not guessing at what might.

5. Fix broken systems before spending more

This was the hardest but most important lesson. When conversion systems are broken, no amount of money will fix them. We kept thinking more leads would solve our problems. Instead, more leads only magnified our weaknesses: bad follow-up, inconsistent nurture, and unclear processes.

Our true cost per acquisition isn’t just about generating a lead; it’s about getting someone to the closing table. If you can’t consistently convert, throwing money at the front end won’t make you more profitable. The first investment should always be in clean systems, disciplined follow-up and clear client experiences. Only then does lead generation spending pay off.

Bonus: Don’t confuse ‘free’ leads with profitable leads

Referral-based lead services often look like a shortcut. After all, you don’t pay up front. But by the time the referral fee, brokerage split and expenses hit, you’ve worked hard for very little return.

These services can have value for new agents who need reps and experience. But once you’re established, continuing to give away 30 percent of every check is rarely sustainable. At some point, it makes more sense to invest in building your own pipeline than paying perpetual tolls to someone else.

Profit is in the details

Becoming more profitable in real estate isn’t always about doing more. Sometimes it’s about doing less but doing it better. Auditing small expenses, eliminating inefficient ads, leaning on open houses, testing organically and fixing broken systems helped us cut our real estate marketing spend without losing momentum.

None of these changes were flashy. But together they created a leaner, more efficient business that could grow without wasting money. If your marketing spend feels heavy and your profit margins thin, start with these adjustments. The savings compound, and so does your confidence in running a sustainable business.