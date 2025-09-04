Take a tip from the streaming platform’s Wrapped feature, Josh Ries writes, to show the value you’ve already provided throughout the year.

In 2014, Spotify faced a serious problem. Subscribers were churning at the end of the year, canceling and not coming back. The company realized it needed to remind people of the value they had already received, not just promise them what might come next.

Their solution was “Year in Review,” now rebranded as Spotify Wrapped. By showing users a personalized recap of their listening habits, they gave people proof of value. Engagement spiked. Retention improved. Users stayed loyal because they could clearly see the benefit they had already gained.

That same lesson applies directly to real estate.

Most agents lean on Comparative Market Analyses (CMAs) to “prove” their value. But CMAs are hypothetical. They’re built on projections of what might happen if a client sells. Sellers know this. Buyers know this. And because there are automated tools spitting out estimates everywhere, CMAs no longer carry the weight they once did.

The shift we made in our business was simple but powerful: Stop focusing on promises of what could happen and start showing proof of what already has.

Why CMAs fall flat

For years, we sent out CMAs like every other agent. And for years, we saw almost no engagement. Most of them probably went straight into the trash.

The issue isn’t that CMAs are wrong. The issue is that they’re hypothetical. They live in what I like to call “unicorn and rainbow land.” It’s a projection, not a guarantee. Clients know it, and that makes it less compelling.

Add to that the fact that automated valuation tools are everywhere. Sellers can get a Zestimate, an AVM, or a quick online estimate in seconds. So when you send a CMA, it doesn’t feel special. It feels like one more estimate in a sea of estimates.

The Spotify lead generation shift: Neighborhood sales reviews

Around 2020, we changed our approach after learning how Spotify fixed its retention problem. Instead of sending CMAs, we started sending Neighborhood Sales Reviews at the end of each year.

The format was simple. We compiled a list of homes that had actually sold in each client’s neighborhood during the past 12 months. We highlighted purchase prices, sale prices and how much equity those sellers gained.

Unlike a CMA, this was tangible proof. Clients could see the real numbers from their real neighborhood. Not guesses. Not hypotheticals. Actual results.

And because it spoke directly to their experience (“This is what happened on your street!”), engagement skyrocketed.

Why this works

Neighborhood sales reviews do three things CMAs cannot:

Provide concrete proof of activity. Clients see the real market movement in their neighborhood, not speculation. Build trust through transparency. Hypotheticals don’t build credibility, but showing actual closed sales does. Deliver a pattern interrupt. Everyone sends CMAs. Few agents send neighborhood recaps. When you do, it stands out immediately.

We also started including a QR code that linked to a short video explanation of the recap. That allowed us to record one video per neighborhood, then send it broadly without personalizing each one. Sellers watched, engaged, and reached out.

The difference was obvious. Our CMAs got ignored. Our neighborhood recaps sparked conversations and ultimately led to more listing appointments.

How clients see it

Think about how this lands from a client’s perspective.

When you send a CMA, the message is: “Here’s what might happen if you decide to sell someday.”

When you send a neighborhood sales review, the message is: “Here’s what has already happened around you. This is proof that the market is moving, and here’s the equity people in your neighborhood captured.”

It changes the perception of your role, too. You’re not just another agent throwing out estimates. You’re the professional who keeps them informed with concrete, useful data.

The broader lesson: Proof over promises

Spotify didn’t save subscribers by promising future playlists. They showed proof of value already delivered.

Real estate agents can do the same. Instead of leaning on hypotheticals, show clients the reality of the market they live in.

Yes, CMAs still have their place in the right context. But when it comes to staying top of mind with past clients or securing new listing appointments, proof wins every time.

The results in our business have been clear: more engagement, more appointments and stronger trust with clients who see us as transparent professionals, not just salespeople.

Bringing it back to your business

The Spotify lead generation strategy works because it reframes your value. Instead of being the agent who tells clients what could happen, you become the agent who shows them what has happened.

It’s a small shift, but it’s powerful. When clients see you as the one providing proof instead of promises, they don’t just see you as someone who sells houses. They see you as their guide to what’s really happening in their market.

And in today’s world, where clients are more educated and more skeptical than ever, that trust is everything.