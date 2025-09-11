In the first step of her eight-step system, Cassie Walker Johnson shares strategies for asking better questions and getting better results.

In my last article, Back to School, Back to Basics: Why Every Agent Needs an 8-Step Buyer Process, I introduced the roadmap we use to guide buyers from “just browsing” to closing day with less stress, more clarity and stronger professional boundaries. If you missed it, start there, it lays out why structure is so critical in today’s post-settlement market.

Now it’s time to dig into Step 1: the buyer intake plan. This is the first and most important meeting you’ll have with a potential buyer. It’s where you uncover what they truly need, establish your process and set the foundation for every other step in the journey.

Skip this part, and the rest of the process falters. Nail it, and you’ll save time, protect your sanity and build trust from Day 1.

Why your buyer intake plan matters

Think back to the last time you worked with a buyer who seemed all over the place. One week, they wanted a mid-century rambler; the next, they were touring new construction. They sent you Zillow links at midnight, changed their budget three times and couldn’t articulate what they actually wanted. Exhausting, right?

That chaos almost always traces back to one thing: A weak or skipped intake process. Without this step, you’re guessing at what matters to them instead of knowing. And when buyers don’t feel guided, they’re more likely to wander off and find another agent who will give them structure.

The buyer intake solves all of that. It’s the buyer’s first “class” in your 8-step process. It creates clarity, sets expectations, and positions you as the trusted professional from the very beginning.

How to structure the intake

Format and timing

Meet clients where they are. For busy parents, a midday Zoom during the workday might be more productive than an evening in-person meeting. Retired buyers, on the other hand, may prefer the personal connection of an in-person visit. The key is to be intentional. Choose a format and time that works for them, not just what’s most convenient for you.

Who attends

Non-negotiable: Every decision-maker must be in the room. If both partners will be on the contract, both need to be at the meeting. If one can’t make it, reschedule. You’ll save yourself endless headaches later.

Set a time limit

Sixty minutes is the sweet spot. Spend the first 40 minutes digging into their wants, needs and deal-breakers. Use the last 20 minutes to walk through your process and schedule the next appointment, which I call Education Day.

Ask the right questions

The biggest mistake agents make is letting buyers stop at surface-level answers. “I want a garage.” “I need a yard.” Instead of nodding and moving on, lean in with: “Tell me more about that.”

That extra question almost always reveals the real story:

The need for a garage isn’t for cars at all, it’s for a home brewing setup that’s starting to take over the kitchen.

The desire for an open kitchen isn’t for entertaining; it’s so they can keep an eye on the toddler who treats the living room like a climbing gym.

This is why “tell me more” is the magic phrase. Buyers often think in features, but what they really want is a lifestyle. Your job is to uncover the why behind their requests so you can find homes that fit their lives, not just their checklists.

The buyer packet

Whether you meet in person or on Zoom, always provide a Buyer Packet. If my intake meeting is over Zoom, I will head to the post office immediately after the appointment and send it priority mail. And since I’m a huge fan of systems, I always make sure I have at least 10 packets ready to go so I’m not scrambling.

Here’s what is in our buyer packet:

The Buyer Blueprint (a roadmap of the eight steps

The Buyer Brainstorm (homework for the buyers to complete)

A copy of your Buyer Services Agreement (with all the details filled in)

A value-add item (This could be a copy of your newsletter, a farmer’s market schedule postcard or a local guide)

A small gift (something simple but memorable, a notebook, branded pen or similar)

This isn’t just paperwork; it’s a tangible way to show buyers you’re organized, thoughtful and invested in their success.

End with your Education Day scheduled

The intake should never end in a vacuum. Your closing move is always to schedule Education Day, ideally two weeks out. That gives buyers time to complete their financing homework and gives you time to curate a tour that will teach you what really matters to them.

And here’s the kicker: Make it clear you won’t be sending listings until after Education Day. This keeps you in control and prevents buyers from spinning off into Zillow chaos before they’re ready.

How step 1 connects to the rest

This intake process isn’t just about gathering information; it’s about setting the tone for everything that follows. Without it, the compensation plan conversation feels forced, financing gets skipped, and Education Day turns into aimless house-hopping. Get Step 1 right, and every subsequent step flows more naturally.

The big takeaway

Your buyer intake plan is your first chance to establish yourself as the professional leader in the buyer’s journey. By asking better questions, setting boundaries and providing tools, you create a strong foundation that supports every other step.

Think of it as the first day of class. Show up prepared, set expectations, and let your buyers know you’re here to guide them every step of the way.

Coming up next

Next, we’ll dive into Step 2: The Compensation Plan and how to tackle the most awkward conversation in real estate with confidence and clarity. Spoiler: It’s not as scary as you think, and your buyers will thank you for it.

Missed the overview article? Catch it here: “Back to School, Back to Basics: Why Every Agent Needs an 8-Step Buyer Process.”

Cassie Walker Johnson is a real estate agent at Windermere Real Estate in Seattle, Washington. Connect with her on Instagram and at CWJMarketing.