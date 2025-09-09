Windermere agent Cassie Walker Johnson launches an eight-step series that will streamline the way you work with hopeful homebuyers.

Every September, as kids grab their backpacks and sharpen their pencils, I’m reminded of the fresh-start energy that comes with a new school year. That same reset is just as valuable for us as real estate agents.

After nearly two decades in this business, I’ve learned that my most successful seasons begin with one simple reminder: Stick to the basics, follow the process, and trust the system. And in today’s market, there’s one system that matters more than ever: our eight-step buyer plan.

Working with buyers is like teaching a new class every semester. Some are eager and prepared, others are anxious and overwhelmed, and some think they already know everything thanks to their late-night Zillow research.

Your process is the syllabus. It sets expectations, creates consistency and allows you to stand at the front of the room (or the client meeting) as the trusted expert. Before we dive into each step, let’s zoom out and look at the big picture: What the process is, why it matters and how it can transform the way you work with buyers.

Why a process matters

Raise your hand if you’ve ever spent months showing homes only to get the dreaded call: “We bought a house! — with someone else.” If that stings, you’re not alone. It happened to us, too, and it was the gut punch that forced us to change everything.

The truth is, without a clear system, your time, your value and your paycheck are all at risk. A strong buyer process does three critical things:

Protects your time: You stop chasing uncommitted buyers and focus only on serious clients. Protects your income: You set expectations early so there’s no confusion about how you get paid. Protects the client experience: Buyers feel supported, educated and empowered instead of lost in the shuffle.

Think of it as lesson planning for your business. Would a teacher walk into a classroom without knowing the syllabus? Absolutely not. Neither should you.

The 8-step buyer plan at a glance

Here’s your roadmap:

Intake: Digging deep into wants, needs and must-haves. Compensation plan: Outlining how and when you’ll be paid. Financing: Getting buyers pre-approved before house hunting. Education day: Touring homes to learn what truly matters to them. The offer: Writing competitive contracts that protect your client. Inspection: Helping buyers assess risks and make smart choices. Escrow: Managing deadlines and keeping communication clear. Closing: Delivering the keys, perhaps a gift and the long-term connection.

Each step builds on the one before it. Skip a step, and the process falters. Follow them all, and you’ll guide buyers from “just browsing” to “keys in hand” with clarity and confidence.

The back-to-school analogy

Think of the structure a classroom provides: schedules, homework and assignments keep everyone on track. Your buyers need that same structure. Without it, they’ll text you random addresses at midnight and wonder why they need an agent at all. When you frame your process as the framework for their “homebuying education,” it clicks.

We often tell clients, “Buying a home is like taking a course. There’s homework, milestones and a graduation day. Our job is to guide you through it step-by-step, so you finish with the keys in hand.”

Why now more than ever

The August 2024 NAR settlement made one thing clear: buyer agreements are no longer optional. In many MLSs, you can’t even show a property without one. That’s why a defined process isn’t just helpful, it’s essential.

You can’t wing it anymore and hope buyers get it. You have to lead them. And here’s the good news: When you present structure, buyers actually breathe easier. Just like students thrive when they know what’s expected, buyers thrive when they understand the plan.

A teacher’s heart

One of the reasons our process resonates so deeply with me is that I’ve always had a teacher’s heart. Whether it’s teaching agents or guiding buyers, I believe systems and storytelling make complex things simple. That’s why we built this process. Not to add busywork, but to help agents reclaim their time, strengthen their confidence and elevate the client experience.

What’s coming next

Over the next month, we’re going to unpack each step in detail. Think of it as your semester-long masterclass in working with buyers including:

How to run an intake that gets to the heart of what buyers really want.

How to present a compensation plan that builds trust and protects your paycheck.

How to manage financing, education day, offers, inspections, escrow, and closing with professionalism and ease.

By the end, you’ll have a playbook that not only streamlines your business but also turns clients into lifelong advocates.

Back-to-school season reminds us that success starts with structure. As agents, our eight-step buyer process is the syllabus, the curriculum and the graduation plan all rolled into one.

When you commit to it, you’re not just helping buyers find a home; you’re protecting your time, your income and your sanity. You’re showing up as the trusted professional they need, ensuring that when the big day comes, they walk across the threshold with you by their side.

So, grab your metaphorical backpack, sharpen your pencils and get ready. Class is officially in session.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.

Cassie Walker Johnson is a real estate agent at Windermere Real Estate in Seattle, WA. Connect with her on Instagram and at CWJMarketing.