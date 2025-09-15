Take your next commission conversation from awkward to effortless with this step-by-step guide from Cassie Walker Johnson’s eight-step buyer plan.

In my last article, Step 1: The buyer intake plan for every real estate agent, I explained why the intake is the most important foundation for the eight-step buyer process. If you missed it, start there because the intake sets the stage for everything else.

Now let’s move into Step 2: The compensation plan. Most agents dread, the commission conversation, but in today’s post-settlement market, avoiding it isn’t an option.

In fact, I’d argue it’s the step that will make or break your client relationship. Handled well, the compensation discussion builds trust, demonstrates professionalism and ensures you get paid. Handled poorly, or skipped altogether, you risk confusion, resentment and working for free.

Why talking about compensation matters

The buyer agreement outlines what you’ll be paid, but it rarely clarifies how. That’s where many agents trip up. If you ignore the “how,” you’ll face awkward conversations when emotions are running high, like right before writing an offer.

Being proactive now means you won’t be scrambling later. More importantly, your clients will feel secure knowing there’s a plan in place.

How to frame the commission conversation

Think of this step as part of your “homebuying education” class. You’re not scaring clients with fine print; you’re walking them through the syllabus.

The compensation plan itself can be as simple as a verbal agreement about how you’ll handle different scenarios, or you may decide to write out the options you and your buyers have discussed and attach it as an addendum to the buyer agreement.

Either way, the goal is clarity. Everyone should know what to expect before the first offer is written.

I typically develop the compensation plan at the end of my buyer intake. I usually begin by saying, “Let’s go over how compensation works so there are no surprises down the road.” Then I walk the buyer through three common scenarios:

Scenario A: Seller pays the full buyer agent compensation (BAC).

Scenario B: Seller pays a portion of the BAC. Buyer decides whether to cover the difference or walk away.

Scenario C: Seller offers nothing. Buyer either pays directly or we adjust the strategy.

The key is to play out each scenario and then ask them directly:

“In this scenario, how would you like to proceed?”

That keeps the decision in their hands, instead of you rushing in to fill the silence with solutions. I also find that when faced with the decision of “Do we need to walk away from this property?” funds usually become available.

Of course, be prepared with options if they ask. If there’s a gap between your rate and what the seller offers, buyers may be able to put less money down, roll the difference into closing costs or negotiate the purchase price to offset the amount (as long as the lender approves). By covering these scenarios calmly and matter-of-factly before looking at homes, you normalize the conversation and build trust.

Overcoming objections

Yes, buyers may push back. They might say: “Why should I pay if the seller doesn’t?”

My response

“The buyer agreement is the tool you use to officially hire me to represent you. Inside that agreement, I’ve outlined my compensation rate. In many cases, the seller covers it. If they don’t, we’ll review the options together — but either way, my role and the value I provide remain the same. Just like any professional you hire, my expertise and time have a cost.”

Confidence here matters. If you hesitate, they’ll hesitate. If you own the conversation, they’ll respect it.

Common mistakes to avoid

Even seasoned pros slip up when it comes to presenting the buyer agreement and compensation plan. The key is to approach it with clarity and confidence. Here are a few traps to watch out for:

Avoiding the conversation: If your plan is “we’ll figure it out later” or you dance around the topic, you’re setting yourself up for conflict. Lead with clarity so buyers know exactly what to expect.

Overexplaining: Don’t drown buyers in legal jargon. Keep it simple and solution-focused.

Underselling your value: If you treat the agreement like a formality instead of a tool that secures your role, buyers will too. Speak with confidence about the value you bring.

How Step 2 connects to the rest

When you clarify compensation early, the rest of the process flows smoothly. Buyers won’t panic during the offer stage, and they’ll understand the financial reality before making inspection decisions or heading into escrow. Skip this step, and everything that follows is built on shaky ground.

The commission conversation doesn’t have to be awkward. Address it early, with transparency and confidence, and you’ll stand out as the pro who knows their worth and protects clients by removing uncertainty before it ever begins. Remember: Clarity today prevents chaos tomorrow.

