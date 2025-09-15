Recent days have seen a spate of scary stories where shady characters and outright criminals have attempted to lure vulnerable real estate agents into isolated showings or have used their technical know-how to gather private information that threatens the security of agents and their clients.

September is Agent Safety Month, a good time to remind ourselves of best practices for online and IRL security. Check out these safety tips from the National Association of Realtors, and share them with your colleagues. Then check out some of Inman’s best recent coverage of agent safety, including the real-life story of an incredible Keller Williams broker who faced down danger and saved her brokerage from an armed intruder.

How a Keller Williams broker saved her agents from a drunken gunman by Marian McPherson

What seemed like a typical day was anything but for Keller Williams Legacy Realty owner Oglah Gatamah. With a packed training room and agents and staff milling around, Gatamah found herself face to face with an Army veteran suffering from PTSD who had gotten drunk and wandered into her brokerage armed with a gun.

Find out how Gatamah talked the intruder down, ultimately saving the lives of scores of agents, staffers and clients in Marian McPherson’s compelling profile, and download Gatamah’s top seven safety tips.

Because real estate pros are cultivating a public image, you’re particularly at risk for outreach from bad actors and nefarious figures. That means you need to be on the lookout for the latest scams while also taking advantage of every possible resource for keeping yourself safe.

Check out some of our recent agent safety coverage to make sure you’re armed with practical strategies, aware of new threats, and confident in protecting both yourself and your business.

Scammers prey on the loneliness epidemic and desire for genuine connection, security expert Robert Siciliano writes, a feeling that even the most successful among us can experience.

SafeStreets offers NAR members and their clients a full security system for an installation fee of $99 plus ongoing monthly costs. It’s the third addition to NAR’s Realtor Benefits program this year.

A letter that accompanied the bloodied animal head sent to Agrippa CEO Blake Owens asserted that “‘AI’ is not going to replace brokers,” in a sign that it was likely sent by a broker who feels threatened by the new technology.

The Download is a column in which Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the past week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on.