We’re all looking for the magic bullet that will propel our real estate business to the next level. Maybe it’s a high-profile listing or a big-time media mention. Maybe it’s finding the perfect niche or landing a role that leads to real estate TV stardom. But what do you do when your shooting star suddenly falls flat?

This week, we learned that even the most successful agents are not immune to changes in the market (not to mention social media algorithms). As part of our ongoing series of agent profiles, find out how one agent switched gears when his marketing platforms were no longer delivering the results he and his team needed.

How 1 agent pivoted when his social media leads peaked by Lillian Dickerson

When Austin, Texas, Realtor Ian Grossman cracked the code on YouTube virality, he thought his lead-gen needs had been handled. Then, his market started to slow down — along with his previously reliable stream of online leads.

Instead of trashing his content strategy, Grossman pivoted to more focused topics and added in broader outreach through old-school methods like email, handwritten notes and phone calls.

“Doubling down on our sphere and database has been the best way to protect us from leads decreasing on YouTube and other social media,” he added.

