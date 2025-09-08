Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

We’re all looking for the magic bullet that will propel our real estate business to the next level. Maybe it’s a high-profile listing or a big-time media mention. Maybe it’s finding the perfect niche or landing a role that leads to real estate TV stardom. But what do you do when your shooting star suddenly falls flat?

READ: HGTV who? TikTok, not reality TV, took this broker’s business to another level

This week, we learned that even the most successful agents are not immune to changes in the market (not to mention social media algorithms). As part of our ongoing series of agent profiles, find out how one agent switched gears when his marketing platforms were no longer delivering the results he and his team needed.

How 1 agent pivoted when his social media leads peaked by Lillian Dickerson

When Austin, Texas, Realtor Ian Grossman cracked the code on YouTube virality, he thought his lead-gen needs had been handled. Then, his market started to slow down — along with his previously reliable stream of online leads.

Instead of trashing his content strategy, Grossman pivoted to more focused topics and added in broader outreach through old-school methods like email, handwritten notes and phone calls.

“Doubling down on our sphere and database has been the best way to protect us from leads decreasing on YouTube and other social media,” he added.

Whether you’re already a social media superstar or you’re a newbie just getting your online presence in order, Inman’s contributors have the advice you need to do more both virtually and face-to-face. Check out some of their recent insights on social media and content marketing.

5 strategies to build your first social media pipeline

Social media done right can help new agents start conversations, build credibility and turn online visibility into real clients, branding expert Alyssa Stalker writes.

READ: Instagram’s 3 new updates get personal. Too close for comfort?

Your brunch gets mad Instagram likes, but do you have listings?

Your calendar is crammed, but what are you doing to grow your business? Coach Darryl Davis offers tips to move from busy to breakthrough.

READ: 3 social media lead gen lessons from the Trump vs. Powell drama

TikTok is the most powerful lead gen tool you’re probably not using

Rick Guerrero speaks with digital marketing expert Josh Ries about the impact and potential of TikTok for real estate marketing and lead generation.

The Download is a column in which Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the past week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on.

social media
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×