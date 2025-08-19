The once-niche appeal of self-sufficient, sustainable and off-grid living is going mainstream. For agents, understanding this buyer and learning how to market to them can mean new opportunities in a changing market.

It’s no secret that we’re living in a time of high anxiety. Political upheaval, security concerns and the “doom” part of doomscrolling — climate anxiety, economic instability and fears of a future pandemic — coupled with frustration around home affordability, make the American dream feel far away for many, especially for younger Americans.

In the wake of this, a new type of homebuyer is developing, one that’s off-grid with a difference. No longer are self-sustaining homes just for doomsday preppers. Now, millennial families, Gen-Z friend groups, digital nomads, wellness seekers and retirees are looking to homesteading as the solution to the strain of uncertainty and the never-ending “grind” of an unpredictable job market.

What homesteading and off-grid buyers are looking for

The start of the pandemic marked the beginning of a surge in interest in rural, low-density communities, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, according to Fannie Mae, application activity for housing in rural markets has risen 80 percent since then.

Tana Hoffman, a Virginia agent who works with rural buyers, said, “COVID changed the world in so many ways, and I feel this helped push more people to consider off-grid. They want to be self-sufficient and get away from the demands of the workforce, allowing one parent to stay home with the kids while the other works.”

For some rural buyers, the initial draw was practical, leaving higher-density cities for lower-density suburban and rural areas to reduce the potential for illness. As work-from-home opportunities became more available and technology improved enough for rural homeowners to access high-speed internet and reliable cell phone coverage, that initial impulse to go back to the country became a long-term trend.

“Buyers want more land,” Hoffman said, “and more land than they typically would have ever considered. They are searching for peace and quiet, a simple life with few or no neighbors that they can see.”

For these buyers, self-sufficiency is a big part of the draw. “I see a lot of younger families growing gardens and canning,” Hoffman said. “They don’t want to depend on stores to supply what they need at a price they can afford. Plus, many want to avoid the preservatives and other additives added to food.”

Hoffman also sees multiple generations coming together to live in rural homesteads, a trend she already sees increasing and overflowing into the off-grid sector.

Depending on their goals, this type of buyer is often looking for any or all of the following:

Acreage: Often five acres or more

Private, self-sustaining infrastructure: Private well and septic systems, solar power, wood stoves or fireplaces

Land freedom: Minimal HOA and jurisdictional oversight

Agricultural infrastructure: Garden space, raised garden beds, chicken coops, livestock fencing, barns, stables, sheds and workshops

Because their needs are specific, these buyers may start by contacting an agent with expertise in home and land rather than searching on the MLS. When they reach out, they’ve probably already done extensive research through online resources, YouTube channels and homestead influencers, and they may be asking questions agents aren’t prepared to answer.

If you’re interested in working with this group of buyers, make sure you have cultivated a network of specialists to answer technical questions. Educate yourself on the meaning of buzzwords and terms related to homesteading and off-grid properties, since buyers will often be intimately familiar with the nuances of this topic.

For example, while many rural properties might have off-grid potential or be suitable for development into a homestead, a truly off-grid property is already self-sustaining with no reliance on public utilities. Understanding your buyer’s expectations will help you narrow the list of possible properties to those that suit their needs and preferences.

How to market to this niche

If you’re creating marketing collateral for your website or listing, lean into storytelling and the lifestyle potential of a property. Avoid apocalyptic, doomsday or prepper language in favor of language around privacy, resilience, security and sustainability.

Features and information to highlight include:

Zoning and land use specifics, including regulations on livestock, water rights and building codes

Utility access and availability

Energy-efficient upgrades

Soil type, existing permaculture or gardens

Rainwater catchment or greywater systems

Water rights and access

Climate-resilient design features

Rural properties with sustainable infrastructure provide a sense of security in an all-too-uncertain world. When rural buyers reach out to you, be prepared to ask the right questions and listen to the vision they have for their future lifestyle. That way, you can connect them with the ideal property to make their dreams a reality.

