When Justin Havre, one of eXp Realty’s top team leaders in the world, got into real estate 20 years ago, he didn’t want to be a team leader. He just wanted to rank at the top of Google.

His obsession with search engine optimization (SEO) and online lead generation led him to reinvest at least 25 percent of his commissions back into marketing. This consistent commitment to building a long-term asset eventually led him to acquire the highly coveted domain name, Calgary.com, a strategic move that cemented his online dominance and became a cornerstone of his business. He also owns local portal CalgaryHomes.CA.

In this episode, listen in as Havre shares his unfiltered story, from tech background to building a real estate empire. He provides a masterclass on SEO and explains why accountability is key to scaling a team and unlocking the true lifetime value of a client, emphasizing the importance of a long-term mindset.

Highlights

Havre provides a deep dive into the operational structure of his team, which consists of over 80 agents and 20 support staff. He emphasizes that scaling a business requires a highly structured organization with clear leadership roles for sales, operations and training.

At the center of his philosophy is a belief that training is the foundation of an agent’s success, viewing every client interaction as a “performance” that requires constant practice and development.

A key element of his team’s culture is a deep-seated commitment to accountability, which he describes as the “highest form of love.” He ensures this through a transparent team member agreement that clearly outlines expectations from the start and leaves no room for misunderstanding or emotion.

Havre also gets into his long-term marketing and client-retention strategies. He cautions that SEO is a multiyear investment, and the biggest mistake is giving up too soon. He diversifies his lead generation with radio, TV and billboard advertising, all aimed at building brand trust and recognition.

Revealing it can be over $1.5 million, he also discusses his calculation of a client’s lifetime value, which motivates a deep investment in long-tail nurturing through events and check-ins.

To secure more referrals and positive online reviews, he shares a secret: Ask for a five-star review at the “high point of the transaction,” such as when a seller puts a “sold” sign in their yard, rather than at the end when stress is high.

Connect with Justin Havre on LinkedIn or his team on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube or visit calgary.com.

