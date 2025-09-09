Lead-gen expert Josh Ries tells you how to transform ideas from Zillow and Realtor.com into local insights that make your content marketing stand out for all the right reasons.

One of the biggest challenges I hear from agents is figuring out what to post online. They sit at their desk, staring at a blank screen, wasting time brainstorming or second-guessing whether anyone will care about their content.

Here’s the truth: You don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin and other industry giants have already done the hard work for you. They spend millions of dollars on SEO and research to learn exactly what buyers and sellers are searching for.

The strategy is simple: Borrow their content topics, localize them, and make them your own.

Getting content ideas from Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin

Getting content ideas from Zillow is easy. Scroll to the footer of their homepage and click on the Blog section. (Note: They tend to move this around with website updates often.) You’ll land in a blog that’s neatly divided into buyers and sellers.

Realtor.com has the same setup, except their blog section is up top. Redfin and other portals also maintain blog libraries.

These are goldmines of consumer-tested content topics. Every post is designed to capture attention and rank nationally on Google. If you pull from these topics and reframe them for your local audience, you get the benefit of proven demand without the guesswork.

Why this strategy works

Big portals invest millions in keyword research and SEO. They know what people are typing into Google, and they craft blog posts around those exact searches.

As agents, we don’t need to compete at a national level. What we can do is localize those topics to our own markets. That’s where the real power lies. You take their framework, apply local data, add your own stories, and suddenly, you have hyper-relevant content that resonates with your audience.

How to localize national content

Here’s the step-by-step process:

Pick a blog topic from Zillow, Realtor.com or Redfin that fits your audience. Reframe the headline to include your city, county or neighborhood. Replace national stats with local data pulled from your MLS or market reports. Add personal insights or client stories that connect the topic to your community. Turn it into video or social content that explains the idea in plain language.

This doesn’t just give you one post — it gives you a repeatable system you can use whenever you’re stuck for ideas.

An example in action

Zillow recently published a piece titled: “Is 2025 a Good Year to Buy a Home?”

In my market, I’d reframe it as: “Is 2025 a Good Year to Buy a Home in Rapid City, South Dakota?”

Instead of leaning on national averages, I’d pull numbers from our local MLS, highlight stories from buyers I’ve worked with and share my perspective on where the Rapid City market is heading.

The national framework gives you the skeleton. Local data and personal experience are what put the meat on the bones.

Repurpose your content for maximum impact

The beauty of this approach is efficiency. Once you record a video breaking down the localized topic, you can turn it into:

A blog post using the transcript

Multiple social media captions

An email newsletter

Short clips for Reels or YouTube Shorts

One idea becomes a full week of content when you repurpose it correctly.

Why agents hesitate (and why you shouldn’t)

Some agents push back, worried this feels like plagiarism. It’s not. You’re not copying text word-for-word, you’re using the idea as a foundation and building your own local version. That’s called curation and translation, not copying.

Others worry it won’t be original enough. The truth is, your local insight is the original part. Zillow can’t tell a buyer what’s happening in your ZIP code. Only you can.

And finally, some agents worry this shortcut means they’re “cheating.” In reality, it’s smart leverage. The biggest companies in real estate have already proven what works. Using their research to fuel your local voice is simply efficient.

1 limitation to note

Search algorithms are becoming more localized over time. As that trend continues, national blogs won’t always be as effective at guiding local search behavior. But that change is still years away. Right now, this is one of the fastest ways to consistently generate content that gets attention without overthinking it.

Why this matters for lead generation

The payoff in our business has been huge. Whenever we hit a wall for ideas, we can jump into Zillow’s blog and walk away with a topic in minutes. Once we localize it, that single piece of content becomes multiple posts across platforms.

More importantly, it positions us as the “translator” of national housing headlines for our community. Buyers and sellers are already seeing these stories in the news. By showing up with a local version, we’re the ones answering the questions they didn’t even know how to ask.

Stop reinventing the wheel

Zillow and Realtor.com have already done the work. They know what consumers want to read. Your job isn’t to compete with them; it’s to translate what they publish into local, relevant content your clients actually care about.

The system costs nothing, works anywhere and removes the stress of content creation. Next time you’re stuck, stop overthinking and start scrolling. The ideas are already there.